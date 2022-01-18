Manhattan Associates Wins Best Distribution Innovation Award from Vendors in Partnership

ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced Manhattan Active® Supply Chain was named the Best Distribution Innovation in the 2022 Vendors in Partnership (VIP) Awards. The award recognizes the supply chain innovation that provides the largest productivity improvement, cost reduction, speed to destination, and competitive advantage in the industry. It was presented in a ceremony held in New York the week of NRF 2022, the retail industry’s largest annual conference and exposition.



The VIP Awards are an annual industry celebration of the solution providers and innovations that are powering the retail ecosystem. The awards acknowledge service to the retail industry, the new ways that partnerships were formed and the recent challenges that were overcome.

Launched in 2021, Manhattan Active Supply Chain was purpose-built for omnichannel commerce and fulfillment. By combining the company’s market leading warehouse management and transportation management solutions, Manhattan broke the artificial boundaries between distribution and transportation functions, unlocking a new level of agility and responsiveness within supply chain operations. Manhattan Active Supply Chain gives companies an unprecedented ability to visualize, control and engage an entire supply chain via a single, cloud-native application.

“Manhattan is very proud that Manhattan Active Supply Chain has been named Best Distribution Innovation by Vendors in Partnership,” said Ann Sung Ruckstuhl, senior vice president and CMO of Manhattan Associates. “We are the only company that has been named a leader in warehouse management, transportation management and order management by Gartner and Forrester. This award is further recognition of our breakthrough innovation and preeminence in retail and supply chain execution.”

Manhattan Active Supply Chain has been enthusiastically received by the market. In the awards voting process, a Manhattan customer offered the following endorsement: “We think that this new product is a gamechanger for us and the industry. We’re excited to be part of it and are looking forward to leveraging it now and into the future.”

“Simplifying the supply chain reaps benefits across the enterprise. Clearly the judges saw a compelling story in Manhattan’s use of advanced technologies,” added Vicki Cantrell, founder and CEO of Vendors in Partnership.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

