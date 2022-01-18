A New Way for Boards to Attract Better Candidates

BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boards of directors trying to recruit members who understand the governance role now have a new tool for their succession plan, the Board EXCELerator: Candidate Edition.

"Candidates for election or appointment to a board of directors need to know what the governing job entails before they join the board," explains Brown Dog Consulting President, Susan Mogensen.

Recruitment continues to be a challenge for boards of all kinds, and many boards struggle when new directors aren't prepared for the role.

"People often assume they know what the job of a board member is, only to find out too late that it's not what they thought it was. The Board EXCELerator: Candidate Edition prepares them for what to expect, and saves boards a lot of time before and after the recruitment process," Susan says.

The Board EXCELerator: Candidate Edition is an engaging online mini-course that takes less than an hour to complete. Course participants learn the highlights of Policy Governance, the differences between governance and management, the core functions of a high-performing board, and the variety of ways in which boards can benefit from certain skills and interests.

The mini-course even includes a list of reasons why someone might not be well-suited to serve on a governing board. "Governance and Nomination Committee members have been telling us that they need a way to screen out candidates who aren't really interested in the servant-leadership role. Now they have it," Susan adds.

For more information on how to incorporate the Board EXCELerator: Candidate Edition into your board's succession plan, visit browndogconsulting.com.

