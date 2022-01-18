A New Way for Boards to Attract Better Candidates

Brown Dog Consulting creates the Board EXCELerator: Candidate Edition, a new online mini-course for anyone considering appointment or election to a governing board.

| Source: Brown Dog Consulting Brown Dog Consulting

BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boards of directors trying to recruit members who understand the governance role now have a new tool for their succession plan, the Board EXCELerator: Candidate Edition.

"Candidates for election or appointment to a board of directors need to know what the governing job entails before they join the board," explains Brown Dog Consulting President, Susan Mogensen.

Recruitment continues to be a challenge for boards of all kinds, and many boards struggle when new directors aren't prepared for the role.

"People often assume they know what the job of a board member is, only to find out too late that it's not what they thought it was. The Board EXCELerator: Candidate Edition prepares them for what to expect, and saves boards a lot of time before and after the recruitment process," Susan says.

The Board EXCELerator: Candidate Edition is an engaging online mini-course that takes less than an hour to complete. Course participants learn the highlights of Policy Governance, the differences between governance and management, the core functions of a high-performing board, and the variety of ways in which boards can benefit from certain skills and interests.

The mini-course even includes a list of reasons why someone might not be well-suited to serve on a governing board. "Governance and Nomination Committee members have been telling us that they need a way to screen out candidates who aren't really interested in the servant-leadership role. Now they have it," Susan adds.

For more information on how to incorporate the Board EXCELerator: Candidate Edition into your board's succession plan, visit browndogconsulting.com.

Media Contact:

Frank Crumley

Phone: 781-475-0410

Email: frank@browndogusa.com

Related Images






Image 1: Avoiding Board Meeting Confusion


A good time to learn about good governance principles is *before* joining a board of directors.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Avoiding Board Meeting Confusion

Tags

board board of directors candidate governance governance committee nomination nomination committee nonprofit online course Policy Governance process recruitment servant-leadership succession