Crews Control Names Ashley Brook Vice President of Production

FULTON, Md., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrea Keating, Founder and President of Crews Control Inc., is pleased to announce Crews Control, Inc. promoted Ashley Brook to Vice President of Production. "We are thrilled to be able to recognize Ashley's contributions to the growth and evolution of Crews Control. Ashley has been an invaluable member of the Crews Control team for almost six years," said Andrea Keating, President of Crews Control. "She has always exceeded expectations and built long standing connections with our client partners and crews over the years. With her deep knowledge of production and the evolving digital production industries, and her knack for delivering white-glove service, Ashley will continue to propel Crews Control to the next level as a creative services agency."

Brook will be responsible for leading the Production Department at Crews Control, a global media solutions firm. In her previous positions - Vice President of Media Innovation & Client Engagement and Senior Production Manager - Brook catapulted client and technological growth in the company, putting Crews Control on the bleeding edge of "what's next."

Brook states, "I can't be more excited to continue to support this amazing group of women at Crews Control and our brilliant client base. Leveraging my deep knowledge of production, passion for development and fanatical customer service as the masthead of this department is my absolute pleasure."

Brook is an Emmy®-award-winning producer/writer/editor and has two decades of experience in digital & broadcast production and relationship building. Brook holds an MA in Art Administration from Savannah College of Art & Design and served on the board of the Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Association of Television Arts & Sciences.

Crews Control Inc.

Barbara Kittridge

301-604-1200

barbara@crewscontrol.com



