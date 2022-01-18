Stambaugh Ness Welcomes Leigh Ann Wilson as Director of Manufacturing Strategy

EAST YORK, Pa., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stambaugh Ness (SN) is pleased to announce the addition of Leigh Ann Wilson as Director of Manufacturing Strategy. This newly developed role is reflective of SN's desire to expand its manufacturing and distribution practice area across a national footprint. Having spent nearly 15 years in leadership positions for a manufacturing service provider, Leigh Ann possesses deep insider knowledge of the industry and an understanding of how to position manufacturers for greater success.

In her role, Leigh Ann will provide strategic leadership and direction on behalf of SN's Manufacturing & Distribution Group and cultivate relationships with manufacturing and distribution companies across the country. Additionally, Leigh Ann will serve as a liaison between SN and both regional and national industry trade associations.

Stambaugh Ness President and Chief Executive Officer, Steven L. Hake, states, "We are thrilled to welcome Leigh Ann to SN and are confident that her strong leadership and experiences within the manufacturing industry will have a significant and positive impact on our clients and firm. In particular, manufacturers will benefit from SN's anticipatory solutions designed to strengthen business operations, enhance profitability, and prepare them for a bright future."

About Stambaugh Ness

Stambaugh Ness is a multi-discipline, professional services firm serving clients nationally with a strategic focus on the architecture and engineering, professional services, construction and real estate, and manufacturing industries. Through the Stambaugh Ness family of companies, clients have access to a sophisticated menu of services including compliance, business and tax advisory, technology, Microsoft solutions, Deltek ERP software, and NextGen solutions.

The firm is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently-owned local and regional accounting, consulting, and service firms with similar client service goals.

Contact: Heather Zecher, Managing Director of Marketing

Phone: 717.757.6999 Email: hzecher@stambaughness.com

