Copperstate Farms and Health Lifestyle Brands Announce Joint Venture, Grand Cannabis Co.

PHOENIX, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Arizona, and celebrity health and wellness brand incubation firm Healthy Lifestyle Brands, LLC., today announced the formation of joint venture, Grand Cannabis Co. The partnership will focus on developing lifestyle-driven cannabis products catering to the diverse needs of a broader consumer market.



“We look forward to expanding our retail offerings with sophisticated cannabis brands that will resonate in Arizona and have national appeal,” stated Scott Barker, co-founder and managing director at Copperstate Farms.

According to the Arizona Department of Revenue, combined state cannabis sales totaled more than $1.23 billion through the first 11 months of 2021, well outpacing Colorado’s first year of recreational sales at approximately $684 million in 2014.

The Grand Cannabis Co. joint venture is a symbiotic endeavor that will combine the industry-leading cultivation and manufacturing capabilities at Copperstate Farms with Healthy Lifestyle Brands’ consumer marketing, product development, and health and wellness expertise.

Established in 2016, Copperstate Farms is the top cannabis wholesaler in Arizona and home to the largest cannabis greenhouse in the U.S., at 40 acres under glass. The company has the capacity to double its production capabilities to 80 acres and recently completed a new hydrocarbon lab at its facility in Snowflake, Arizona.

Copperstate Farms is also the parent company to dispensary retail concept Sol Flower, which includes a public-facing café and wellness classroom. The multi-use dispensary brand has locations in Phoenix, Tempe, Scottsdale, and Sun City, Arizona.

“We are excited to partner with Copperstate Farms and bring a new level of wellness to cannabis products for consumers,” stated Jeff Willard, president at Healthy Lifestyle Brands. “We also believe it’s time to further advance the conversation on the healing attributes of cannabis,” explained Chief Medical Officer Tieraona Low Dog, M.D.

Established in 2001, Healthy Lifestyle Brands provides brand incubation and product innovation resources to scale opportunities in the health and wellness space, with a focus on building celebrity brands. The company has developed a wide spectrum of science-based consumer products working with trusted talent, including Dr. Low Dog, one of the foremost authorities in herbal and botanical medicine.

Grand Cannabis Co. recently relaunched Arizona cannabis brand Good Things Coming, expanding the premium product offerings to include high-quality pre-rolls and cartridges, in addition to the brand’s award-winning edibles. Good Things Coming will introduce other new products in Q1 2022 and beyond. Also planned is a need state focused brand that will launch in Q3 designed for better sleep and to address other common wellness issues.

For more information, visit CopperstateFarms.com.

About Copperstate Farms Management, LLC:

Established in 2016, Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, is a vertically integrated cannabis operator headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company manages the licensed production and distribution of cannabis in the U.S. and operates a 1.7-million-square-foot greenhouse in Snowflake, Arizona. Copperstate Farms is the parent company of multiple product suites and the dispensary retail concept Sol Flower, which includes a public-facing café and wellness classroom. The multi-use dispensary brand has five locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Sun City, and two in Tempe, Arizona.

Copperstate Farms is dedicated to bringing growth to the local and state economy through the hiring of local laborers, material suppliers, and contractors. For more information, visit CopperstateFarms.com.

About Healthy Lifestyle Brands, LLC:

Healthy Lifestyle Brands, LLC, is a celebrity brand incubation firm, operating in the health and wellness space. The company provides a unique array of integrated resources for scalable, sustainable opportunities for the brands, personalities, and partners it represents. Healthy Lifestyle Brands believes optimal health and wellness are the foundation of a good life. The Company helps its portfolio of visionaries (health and wellness experts, doctors, fitness icons, athletes, celebrities and artists) positively impact the world by building health and wellness businesses around their personalities, brands and expertise. The company is committed to helping people live healthier lives and believes that making healthy choices should be easy. For more information, visit HealthyLifestyleBrands.com.

