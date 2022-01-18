Islandsbanki hf.: Íslandsbanki issues a EUR 300m sustainable bond

English Icelandic

Íslandsbanki has today issued a EUR 300m 0.75% fixed rate senior preferred sustainable bond with a maturity of 3 years, at a spread of 83 basis points over mid-swaps.

The transaction is the Bank´s second sustainable issue in Euros and was placed with 45 investors across Europe.

The bond is expected to be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange on 25 January 2022.

The transaction is issued under Íslandsbanki’s GMTN Programme supported by the Bank‘s Sustainable Financing Framework, available at: https://www.islandsbanki.is/en/product/about/funding

The bookrunners for the transaction were: BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Nomura.

Jón Guðni Ómarsson, CFO of Íslandsbanki:

“We are pleased at the reception given to this second sustainable bond in Euros. The Bank has been working hard to ingrain sustainability into all aspects of its operations and the issuance of sustainable debt is a key component of our strategy.

Once again, we are encouraged by investors’ continuing confidence in Íslandsbanki and the Icelandic economy.”

