Vranken-Pommery E : Half-year liquidity contract statement 2021/12/31

| Source: VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE

Reims Cedex 2, FRANCE

Vranken Pommery Monopole

Public limited company with a capital of € 134 056 275
Registered office: 5, place Général Gouraud - BP 1049 - 51689 REIMS Cedex 2
348 494 915 R.C.S. on the Reims Trade and Companies Register

Paris, January 1st 2022

Half-year liquidity contract statement for Vranken Pommery Monopole

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Vranken Pommery Monopole and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2021:

-    14,193 shares
-    € 99,581.66

-    Number of executions on buy side on semester: 258

-    Number of executions on sell side on semester: 221

-    Traded volume on buy side on semester: 22,957 shares for € 401,746.74

-    Traded volume on sell side on semester: 17,682 shares for € 313,050.53

As a reminder :

•    the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2021 on the liquidity account:

-    8,918 shares
-    € 188,553.23

-    Number of executions on buy side on semester: 234

-    Number of executions on sell side on semester: 255

-    Traded volume on buy side on semester: 14,975 shares for € 252,391.70

-    Traded volume on sell side on semester: 20,143 shares for € 347,883.21

•    the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

-    17,993 shares
-    € 30,423.40

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June
22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

o0o

 Buy Side Sell Side
 Numbner of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EUR Numbner of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EUR
Total                   258                          22 957   401746.74                    221                17 682   313050.53 
01/07/2021                        5                               942   16805.28  1117.95
02/07/2021                        1                                    1   17.90  1117.90
05/07/2021                        7             1 700   29 886.00  ---
06/07/2021                        2                               400   7 000.00  ---
07/07/2021                        6                               401   7 057.60  34017 097.70
08/07/2021                        3                               322   5 635.00  ---
09/07/2021                        5                               469   8 334.13  231554.90
12/07/2021                        6                               410   7 207.80  ---
13/07/2021                        5                               801   14 017.50  1117.65
15/07/2021                        4                               800   13 960.00  ---
16/07/2021 -  -  -  71 97035 203.90
19/07/2021                        1                                  82   1 447.30  ---
21/07/2021                        8                               819   14 496.30  23446 157.60
22/07/2021                        1                                    1   17.90  785815 521.22
26/07/2021 -  -  -  14007 400.00
29/07/2021                        2                               400   7 200.00  ---
30/07/2021                        3                               400   7 200.00  ---
02/08/2021                        5                               400   7 160.00  ---
03/08/2021                        1                               400   7 120.00  140716.00
04/08/2021 -  -  -  35149 216.02
05/08/2021                        6                               401   7 137.80  21342 412.00
06/08/2021                        1                                    1   17.85  29161.01
09/08/2021 -  -  -  1117.90
10/08/2021                        3                               209   3 699.30  23756 712.50
11/08/2021                        4                               191   3 380.70  2691 240.62
12/08/2021                        6             1 200   21 276.00  ---
16/08/2021                        1                                  62   1 097.40  ---
17/08/2021                        3                               400   7 000.00  ---
18/08/2021                        1                               400   6 960.00  2353.10
23/08/2021                        1                               137   2 356.40  ---
24/08/2021                        2                               264   4 514.40  1117.10
25/08/2021 -  -  -  114243.60
27/08/2021                        1                                    1   17.25  1117.25
03/09/2021 -  -  -  21502 610.00
06/09/2021 -  -  -  41362 366.40
07/09/2021 -  -  -  33977 026.90
08/09/2021                        2                               300   5 235.00  16105.60
10/09/2021                        1                               400   6 800.00  ---
13/09/2021 -  -  -  35008 500.00
14/09/2021                        3                               250   4 250.00  ---
15/09/2021                        3                               551   9 328.43  332550.40
16/09/2021                        1                                    1   16.85  29152.82
17/09/2021                     14                               300   5 055.00  22924 964.00
20/09/2021                        1                               300   5 040.00  1601 026.00
21/09/2021 -  -  -  1117.10
22/09/2021 -  -  -  1117.10
23/09/2021 -  -  -  55078 695.05
24/09/2021 -  -  -  118313.20
28/09/2021                        4                               201   3417.00  1117.00
29/09/2021                        8                               317   5408.02  2234.36
30/09/2021                        1                                    1   17.1  31532 631.60
01/10/202132854 825.05 1117.05
06/10/202145018 386.74 1116.95
07/10/20211117.05 463310 855.95
08/10/2021120340.00 251882.30
11/10/2021--- 64127 152.32
12/10/20211117.25 1117.25
13/10/2021--- 1383915 018.10
15/10/202152003 560.00 34628 348.34
20/10/202162013 567.75 42013 607.95
21/10/202144007 052.00 ---
26/10/202112003 520.00 ---
27/10/2021240704.00 1117.90
28/10/202131111 953.60 3471.20
29/10/2021250880.00 ---
01/11/2021--- 73315 924.90
02/11/2021--- 64658 351.40
03/11/20211117.90 53015 418.00
04/11/202151733 096.70 41873 403.40
05/11/20212871 559.91 ---
08/11/202121402 513.00 ---
09/11/202122003 580.00 65339 620.65
10/11/20214861 530.80 51142 040.60
11/11/2021347836.60 61883 365.20
12/11/202131592 830.20 120359.00
15/11/20212601 068.00 ---
17/11/20211060010 680.00 75309 529.40
23/11/202164007 080.00 ---
25/11/202162003 540.00 43035 393.40
26/11/2021995316 753.74 ---
29/11/2021147822.50 32003 520.00
30/11/2021660010 410.00 ---
01/12/2021--- 33055 276.50
02/12/202133505 985.00 18138.40
03/12/202152013 457.20 1117.20
07/12/202175819 935.10 94127 111.12
08/12/2021111187.00 31973 388.40
09/12/202132013 437.10 74858 351.70
10/12/2021358910 013.00 ---
14/12/20211117.05 1117.05
15/12/202112003 400.00 1117.10
16/12/2021--- 21993 402.90
17/12/20211117.00 43015 147.10
22/12/2021--- 81 29522 636.60
23/12/2021--- 359710 716.15
24/12/202132774 922.29 21502 685.00
28/12/2021--- 22504 495.00
30/12/20211118.00 1118.00
31/12/202121462 628.00 22684 877.60

