Vranken-Pommery E : Half-year liquidity contract statement 2021/12/31

French English

Vranken Pommery Monopole

Public limited company with a capital of € 134 056 275

Registered office: 5, place Général Gouraud - BP 1049 - 51689 REIMS Cedex 2

348 494 915 R.C.S. on the Reims Trade and Companies Register

Paris, January 1st 2022

Half-year liquidity contract statement for Vranken Pommery Monopole

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Vranken Pommery Monopole and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2021:

- 14,193 shares

- € 99,581.66

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 258

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 221

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 22,957 shares for € 401,746.74

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 17,682 shares for € 313,050.53

As a reminder :

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2021 on the liquidity account:

- 8,918 shares

- € 188,553.23

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 234

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 255

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 14,975 shares for € 252,391.70

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 20,143 shares for € 347,883.21

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 17,993 shares

- € 30,423.40

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June

22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Numbner of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Numbner of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 258 22 957 401746.74 221 17 682 313050.53 01/07/2021 5 942 16805.28 1 1 17.95 02/07/2021 1 1 17.90 1 1 17.90 05/07/2021 7 1 700 29 886.00 - - - 06/07/2021 2 400 7 000.00 - - - 07/07/2021 6 401 7 057.60 3 401 7 097.70 08/07/2021 3 322 5 635.00 - - - 09/07/2021 5 469 8 334.13 2 31 554.90 12/07/2021 6 410 7 207.80 - - - 13/07/2021 5 801 14 017.50 1 1 17.65 15/07/2021 4 800 13 960.00 - - - 16/07/2021 - - - 7 1 970 35 203.90 19/07/2021 1 82 1 447.30 - - - 21/07/2021 8 819 14 496.30 2 344 6 157.60 22/07/2021 1 1 17.90 7 858 15 521.22 26/07/2021 - - - 1 400 7 400.00 29/07/2021 2 400 7 200.00 - - - 30/07/2021 3 400 7 200.00 - - - 02/08/2021 5 400 7 160.00 - - - 03/08/2021 1 400 7 120.00 1 40 716.00 04/08/2021 - - - 3 514 9 216.02 05/08/2021 6 401 7 137.80 2 134 2 412.00 06/08/2021 1 1 17.85 2 9 161.01 09/08/2021 - - - 1 1 17.90 10/08/2021 3 209 3 699.30 2 375 6 712.50 11/08/2021 4 191 3 380.70 2 69 1 240.62 12/08/2021 6 1 200 21 276.00 - - - 16/08/2021 1 62 1 097.40 - - - 17/08/2021 3 400 7 000.00 - - - 18/08/2021 1 400 6 960.00 2 3 53.10 23/08/2021 1 137 2 356.40 - - - 24/08/2021 2 264 4 514.40 1 1 17.10 25/08/2021 - - - 1 14 243.60 27/08/2021 1 1 17.25 1 1 17.25 03/09/2021 - - - 2 150 2 610.00 06/09/2021 - - - 4 136 2 366.40 07/09/2021 - - - 3 397 7 026.90 08/09/2021 2 300 5 235.00 1 6 105.60 10/09/2021 1 400 6 800.00 - - - 13/09/2021 - - - 3 500 8 500.00 14/09/2021 3 250 4 250.00 - - - 15/09/2021 3 551 9 328.43 3 32 550.40 16/09/2021 1 1 16.85 2 9 152.82 17/09/2021 14 300 5 055.00 2 292 4 964.00 20/09/2021 1 300 5 040.00 1 60 1 026.00 21/09/2021 - - - 1 1 17.10 22/09/2021 - - - 1 1 17.10 23/09/2021 - - - 5 507 8 695.05 24/09/2021 - - - 1 18 313.20 28/09/2021 4 201 3417.00 1 1 17.00 29/09/2021 8 317 5408.02 2 2 34.36 30/09/2021 1 1 17.1 3 153 2 631.60 01/10/2021 3 285 4 825.05 1 1 17.05 06/10/2021 4 501 8 386.74 1 1 16.95 07/10/2021 1 1 17.05 4 633 10 855.95 08/10/2021 1 20 340.00 2 51 882.30 11/10/2021 - - - 6 412 7 152.32 12/10/2021 1 1 17.25 1 1 17.25 13/10/2021 - - - 13 839 15 018.10 15/10/2021 5 200 3 560.00 3 462 8 348.34 20/10/2021 6 201 3 567.75 4 201 3 607.95 21/10/2021 4 400 7 052.00 - - - 26/10/2021 1 200 3 520.00 - - - 27/10/2021 2 40 704.00 1 1 17.90 28/10/2021 3 111 1 953.60 3 4 71.20 29/10/2021 2 50 880.00 - - - 01/11/2021 - - - 7 331 5 924.90 02/11/2021 - - - 6 465 8 351.40 03/11/2021 1 1 17.90 5 301 5 418.00 04/11/2021 5 173 3 096.70 4 187 3 403.40 05/11/2021 2 87 1 559.91 - - - 08/11/2021 2 140 2 513.00 - - - 09/11/2021 2 200 3 580.00 6 533 9 620.65 10/11/2021 4 86 1 530.80 5 114 2 040.60 11/11/2021 3 47 836.60 6 188 3 365.20 12/11/2021 3 159 2 830.20 1 20 359.00 15/11/2021 2 60 1 068.00 - - - 17/11/2021 10 600 10 680.00 7 530 9 529.40 23/11/2021 6 400 7 080.00 - - - 25/11/2021 6 200 3 540.00 4 303 5 393.40 26/11/2021 9 953 16 753.74 - - - 29/11/2021 1 47 822.50 3 200 3 520.00 30/11/2021 6 600 10 410.00 - - - 01/12/2021 - - - 3 305 5 276.50 02/12/2021 3 350 5 985.00 1 8 138.40 03/12/2021 5 201 3 457.20 1 1 17.20 07/12/2021 7 581 9 935.10 9 412 7 111.12 08/12/2021 1 11 187.00 3 197 3 388.40 09/12/2021 3 201 3 437.10 7 485 8 351.70 10/12/2021 3 589 10 013.00 - - - 14/12/2021 1 1 17.05 1 1 17.05 15/12/2021 1 200 3 400.00 1 1 17.10 16/12/2021 - - - 2 199 3 402.90 17/12/2021 1 1 17.00 4 301 5 147.10 22/12/2021 - - - 8 1 295 22 636.60 23/12/2021 - - - 3 597 10 716.15 24/12/2021 3 277 4 922.29 2 150 2 685.00 28/12/2021 - - - 2 250 4 495.00 30/12/2021 1 1 18.00 1 1 18.00 31/12/2021 2 146 2 628.00 2 268 4 877.60

