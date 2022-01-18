Vranken-Pommery E : Half-year liquidity contract statement 2021/12/31

Vranken Pommery Monopole
Paris, January 1st 2022
Half-year liquidity contract statement for Vranken Pommery Monopole
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Vranken Pommery Monopole and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2021:
- 14,193 shares
- € 99,581.66
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 258
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 221
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 22,957 shares for € 401,746.74
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 17,682 shares for € 313,050.53
As a reminder :
• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2021 on the liquidity account:
- 8,918 shares
- € 188,553.23
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 234
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 255
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 14,975 shares for € 252,391.70
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 20,143 shares for € 347,883.21
• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 17,993 shares
- € 30,423.40
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June
22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Numbner of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Numbner of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
|258
|22 957
|401746.74
|221
|17 682
|313050.53
|01/07/2021
|5
|942
|16805.28
|1
|1
|17.95
|02/07/2021
|1
|1
|17.90
|1
|1
|17.90
|05/07/2021
|7
|1 700
|29 886.00
|-
|-
|-
|06/07/2021
|2
|400
|7 000.00
|-
|-
|-
|07/07/2021
|6
|401
|7 057.60
|3
|401
|7 097.70
|08/07/2021
|3
|322
|5 635.00
|-
|-
|-
|09/07/2021
|5
|469
|8 334.13
|2
|31
|554.90
|12/07/2021
|6
|410
|7 207.80
|-
|-
|-
|13/07/2021
|5
|801
|14 017.50
|1
|1
|17.65
|15/07/2021
|4
|800
|13 960.00
|-
|-
|-
|16/07/2021
|-
|-
|-
|7
|1 970
|35 203.90
|19/07/2021
|1
|82
|1 447.30
|-
|-
|-
|21/07/2021
|8
|819
|14 496.30
|2
|344
|6 157.60
|22/07/2021
|1
|1
|17.90
|7
|858
|15 521.22
|26/07/2021
|-
|-
|-
|1
|400
|7 400.00
|29/07/2021
|2
|400
|7 200.00
|-
|-
|-
|30/07/2021
|3
|400
|7 200.00
|-
|-
|-
|02/08/2021
|5
|400
|7 160.00
|-
|-
|-
|03/08/2021
|1
|400
|7 120.00
|1
|40
|716.00
|04/08/2021
|-
|-
|-
|3
|514
|9 216.02
|05/08/2021
|6
|401
|7 137.80
|2
|134
|2 412.00
|06/08/2021
|1
|1
|17.85
|2
|9
|161.01
|09/08/2021
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|17.90
|10/08/2021
|3
|209
|3 699.30
|2
|375
|6 712.50
|11/08/2021
|4
|191
|3 380.70
|2
|69
|1 240.62
|12/08/2021
|6
|1 200
|21 276.00
|-
|-
|-
|16/08/2021
|1
|62
|1 097.40
|-
|-
|-
|17/08/2021
|3
|400
|7 000.00
|-
|-
|-
|18/08/2021
|1
|400
|6 960.00
|2
|3
|53.10
|23/08/2021
|1
|137
|2 356.40
|-
|-
|-
|24/08/2021
|2
|264
|4 514.40
|1
|1
|17.10
|25/08/2021
|-
|-
|-
|1
|14
|243.60
|27/08/2021
|1
|1
|17.25
|1
|1
|17.25
|03/09/2021
|-
|-
|-
|2
|150
|2 610.00
|06/09/2021
|-
|-
|-
|4
|136
|2 366.40
|07/09/2021
|-
|-
|-
|3
|397
|7 026.90
|08/09/2021
|2
|300
|5 235.00
|1
|6
|105.60
|10/09/2021
|1
|400
|6 800.00
|-
|-
|-
|13/09/2021
|-
|-
|-
|3
|500
|8 500.00
|14/09/2021
|3
|250
|4 250.00
|-
|-
|-
|15/09/2021
|3
|551
|9 328.43
|3
|32
|550.40
|16/09/2021
|1
|1
|16.85
|2
|9
|152.82
|17/09/2021
|14
|300
|5 055.00
|2
|292
|4 964.00
|20/09/2021
|1
|300
|5 040.00
|1
|60
|1 026.00
|21/09/2021
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|17.10
|22/09/2021
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|17.10
|23/09/2021
|-
|-
|-
|5
|507
|8 695.05
|24/09/2021
|-
|-
|-
|1
|18
|313.20
|28/09/2021
|4
|201
|3417.00
|1
|1
|17.00
|29/09/2021
|8
|317
|5408.02
|2
|2
|34.36
|30/09/2021
|1
|1
|17.1
|3
|153
|2 631.60
|01/10/2021
|3
|285
|4 825.05
|1
|1
|17.05
|06/10/2021
|4
|501
|8 386.74
|1
|1
|16.95
|07/10/2021
|1
|1
|17.05
|4
|633
|10 855.95
|08/10/2021
|1
|20
|340.00
|2
|51
|882.30
|11/10/2021
|-
|-
|-
|6
|412
|7 152.32
|12/10/2021
|1
|1
|17.25
|1
|1
|17.25
|13/10/2021
|-
|-
|-
|13
|839
|15 018.10
|15/10/2021
|5
|200
|3 560.00
|3
|462
|8 348.34
|20/10/2021
|6
|201
|3 567.75
|4
|201
|3 607.95
|21/10/2021
|4
|400
|7 052.00
|-
|-
|-
|26/10/2021
|1
|200
|3 520.00
|-
|-
|-
|27/10/2021
|2
|40
|704.00
|1
|1
|17.90
|28/10/2021
|3
|111
|1 953.60
|3
|4
|71.20
|29/10/2021
|2
|50
|880.00
|-
|-
|-
|01/11/2021
|-
|-
|-
|7
|331
|5 924.90
|02/11/2021
|-
|-
|-
|6
|465
|8 351.40
|03/11/2021
|1
|1
|17.90
|5
|301
|5 418.00
|04/11/2021
|5
|173
|3 096.70
|4
|187
|3 403.40
|05/11/2021
|2
|87
|1 559.91
|-
|-
|-
|08/11/2021
|2
|140
|2 513.00
|-
|-
|-
|09/11/2021
|2
|200
|3 580.00
|6
|533
|9 620.65
|10/11/2021
|4
|86
|1 530.80
|5
|114
|2 040.60
|11/11/2021
|3
|47
|836.60
|6
|188
|3 365.20
|12/11/2021
|3
|159
|2 830.20
|1
|20
|359.00
|15/11/2021
|2
|60
|1 068.00
|-
|-
|-
|17/11/2021
|10
|600
|10 680.00
|7
|530
|9 529.40
|23/11/2021
|6
|400
|7 080.00
|-
|-
|-
|25/11/2021
|6
|200
|3 540.00
|4
|303
|5 393.40
|26/11/2021
|9
|953
|16 753.74
|-
|-
|-
|29/11/2021
|1
|47
|822.50
|3
|200
|3 520.00
|30/11/2021
|6
|600
|10 410.00
|-
|-
|-
|01/12/2021
|-
|-
|-
|3
|305
|5 276.50
|02/12/2021
|3
|350
|5 985.00
|1
|8
|138.40
|03/12/2021
|5
|201
|3 457.20
|1
|1
|17.20
|07/12/2021
|7
|581
|9 935.10
|9
|412
|7 111.12
|08/12/2021
|1
|11
|187.00
|3
|197
|3 388.40
|09/12/2021
|3
|201
|3 437.10
|7
|485
|8 351.70
|10/12/2021
|3
|589
|10 013.00
|-
|-
|-
|14/12/2021
|1
|1
|17.05
|1
|1
|17.05
|15/12/2021
|1
|200
|3 400.00
|1
|1
|17.10
|16/12/2021
|-
|-
|-
|2
|199
|3 402.90
|17/12/2021
|1
|1
|17.00
|4
|301
|5 147.10
|22/12/2021
|-
|-
|-
|8
|1 295
|22 636.60
|23/12/2021
|-
|-
|-
|3
|597
|10 716.15
|24/12/2021
|3
|277
|4 922.29
|2
|150
|2 685.00
|28/12/2021
|-
|-
|-
|2
|250
|4 495.00
|30/12/2021
|1
|1
|18.00
|1
|1
|18.00
|31/12/2021
|2
|146
|2 628.00
|2
|268
|4 877.60
Attachments
- 00639600402_Vranken Pommery Monopole_Bilan_semestriel_20211231_EN
