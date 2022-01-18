Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (10 january to 14 january 2022)

English French

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 10 to 14 January 2022

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-Jan-22 FR0000073298 9 500 40,7456 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-Jan-22 FR0000073298 3 000 40,7531 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-Jan-22 FR0000073298 264 40,7653 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-Jan-22 FR0000073298 1 200 40,7668 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-Jan-22 FR0000073298 6 576 41,2685 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-Jan-22 FR0000073298 2 706 41,2657 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-Jan-22 FR0000073298 258 41,3209 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-Jan-22 FR0000073298 1 142 41,2687 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 12-Jan-22 FR0000073298 9 211 42,0571 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 12-Jan-22 FR0000073298 3 126 42,0822 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 12-Jan-22 FR0000073298 271 42,0734 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 12-Jan-22 FR0000073298 1 050 42,0763 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-Jan-22 FR0000073298 8 959 42,5870 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-Jan-22 FR0000073298 3 953 42,6097 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-Jan-22 FR0000073298 300 42,6445 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-Jan-22 FR0000073298 700 42,6234 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Jan-22 FR0000073298 8 500 42,4775 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Jan-22 FR0000073298 3 500 42,6212 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Jan-22 FR0000073298 300 42,5218 TQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website ( www.ipsos.com ), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en .

Attachment