Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (10 january to 14 january 2022)

Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 10 to 14 January 2022
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-Jan-22
|FR0000073298
|9 500
|40,7456
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-Jan-22
|FR0000073298
|3 000
|40,7531
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-Jan-22
|FR0000073298
|264
|40,7653
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-Jan-22
|FR0000073298
|1 200
|40,7668
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|11-Jan-22
|FR0000073298
|6 576
|41,2685
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|11-Jan-22
|FR0000073298
|2 706
|41,2657
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|11-Jan-22
|FR0000073298
|258
|41,3209
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|11-Jan-22
|FR0000073298
|1 142
|41,2687
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|12-Jan-22
|FR0000073298
|9 211
|42,0571
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|12-Jan-22
|FR0000073298
|3 126
|42,0822
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|12-Jan-22
|FR0000073298
|271
|42,0734
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|12-Jan-22
|FR0000073298
|1 050
|42,0763
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|13-Jan-22
|FR0000073298
|8 959
|42,5870
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|13-Jan-22
|FR0000073298
|3 953
|42,6097
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|13-Jan-22
|FR0000073298
|300
|42,6445
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|13-Jan-22
|FR0000073298
|700
|42,6234
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|14-Jan-22
|FR0000073298
|8 500
|42,4775
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|14-Jan-22
|FR0000073298
|3 500
|42,6212
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|14-Jan-22
|FR0000073298
|300
|42,5218
|TQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment
- 2022 01 18_Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (10 january to 14 january 2022)