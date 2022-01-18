Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (10 january to 14 january 2022)

Paris, FRANCE

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 10 to 14 January 2022

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

 

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Jan-22FR00000732989 50040,7456XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Jan-22FR00000732983 00040,7531DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Jan-22FR000007329826440,7653TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Jan-22FR00000732981 20040,7668AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-Jan-22FR00000732986 57641,2685XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-Jan-22FR00000732982 70641,2657DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-Jan-22FR000007329825841,3209TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-Jan-22FR00000732981 14241,2687AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8712-Jan-22FR00000732989 21142,0571XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8712-Jan-22FR00000732983 12642,0822DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8712-Jan-22FR000007329827142,0734TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8712-Jan-22FR00000732981 05042,0763AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8713-Jan-22FR00000732988 95942,5870XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8713-Jan-22FR00000732983 95342,6097DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8713-Jan-22FR000007329830042,6445TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8713-Jan-22FR000007329870042,6234AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8714-Jan-22FR00000732988 50042,4775XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8714-Jan-22FR00000732983 50042,6212DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8714-Jan-22FR000007329830042,5218TQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

