TAG Associates to Serve as Founding Supporter of Greenhouse Scholars in New York

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAG Associates, a leading multi-family office and portfolio management services firm, today announced that it has partnered with Greenhouse Scholars, an education-based nonprofit providing opportunities to underserved students, to help launch Greenhouse’s presence in New York this year.



Greenhouse Scholars, based in Boulder, Colorado, provides financial support, networking opportunities, mentors, and internships, among other services, to high-potential but underserved students from diverse and disadvantaged backgrounds. Every year it identifies and supports a group of promising young students to help them succeed through college and enter the professional world as leaders and change agents.

“We have long followed the great progress of Greenhouse Scholars, and helping to bring an organization that has a direct and huge impact on young lives and futures is an opportunity that we felt compelled to take,” said David Basner, CEO of TAG Associates. “New York is our home and we’re delighted to help Greenhouse sponsor a great group of young, deserving New Yorkers every year. As a Founding Supporter, TAG is in a position of opportunity -- and responsibility -- to give back and to meaningfully impact others.”

Mr. Basner will serve on the New York Development & Advisory Board and will assist in the selection of new student leaders. TAG will provide Greenhouse with financial resources to help launch and sustain the New York operation. TAG’s staff will interview prospective Scholars and also serve as mentors to the Scholars.



Greenhouse currently provides opportunities for nearly 350 current Scholars and recent alumni from four states – Colorado, Georgia, Illinois and North Carolina. New York will be its fifth.



The New York office of Greenhouse is expected to be up and running in 2022, and the search for Scholars in New York has already begun.

Chief Relationship and Community Officer for Greenhouse Scholars, Andra Pool, said: “For years, our organization has tracked data regarding education, youth development, and economic opportunity in New York. This community is an ideal fit for our program and for our ability to develop future generations of leaders creating lasting change and demonstrable results. TAG’s support is critical for our launch, and we can’t wait to work with them to build our presence and create change for students and communities throughout the state.”

About TAG Associates (www.tagassoc.com)

TAG Associates was founded in 1983 to offer a more effective and personalized way to serve the family office and investment needs of wealthy individuals, families, endowments and foundations. As one of the first multi-family offices, TAG Associates pioneered the integrated, objective fiduciary model. Since that time, the firm has established itself as a leader in the wealth management business, with more than $8 billion in assets under management serving over 110 high net worth families.

About Greenhouse Scholars (greenhousescholars.org)

Greenhouse Scholars is a diverse community of leaders working together to ensure people of all backgrounds can live a life of their choosing. By working with the highest-performing young leaders from under resourced communities, the organization inspires, motivates, models, and leads broader change. Founded in 2005, Greenhouse Scholars has helped to level the playing field for nearly 350 students and affected the lives of 10,000 community members. Its vision is to create a community of leaders who will evolve the communities of the world.