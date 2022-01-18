4th 2021 quarter turnover rise of 26% consistent with the annual revenue growth by 27%

English French

Revenue increased by 27% in 2021 to €4.3 M

Q4 2021 superior to Q4 2020 (+ 26%)

In thousands of euros 2021* 2020 % Variation Q1 Revenue 864 1 039 - 17% Q2 Revenue 1 021 404 + 153% Q3 Revenue 1 060 868 + 22% Q4 Revenue 1 345 1 067 + 26% Annual Revenue 4 290 3 379 + 27%

*Figures not audited including revenue from Distimp since its acquisition date, i.e., from 26 June 2021 through 31 December 2021, representing 365 k€.

In a context still disrupted by the pandemic, Spineway closes the 2021 financial year with a turnover of €4.3 million, up 27% compared to 2020, driven by a strong commercial dynamic concretized by a 4th quarter at €1.3 million, up 26% compared to last year.

This growth was driven in particular by high sales performances in the Group's historical areas. Thus, Latin America recorded revenues of nearly €2 million, up 33% compared to fiscal year 2020, despite a still complicated situation; while sales in Asia reached €1 million, up 19% compared to 2020.

Moreover, in line with its strategy, Spineway is continuing to develop its product mix by strengthening its higher value-added ranges. Thus, benefiting from the first commercial synergies with Distimp, sales in Europe amounted to nearly €1 million, up 38% compared to last year.

The financial situation remains very solid and reinforces the Group's capacity to accelerate its development through investments.

After a strong fourth quarter, Spineway is pursuing its strategic plan combining organic and external growth with the ambition of becoming a leading European player with premium positioning in spine surgery.

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.

Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and 90% of its revenue comes from exports.

Spineway, which is eligible for investment through FCPIs (French unit trusts specializing in innovation), has received the OSEO Excellence award since 2011 and has won the Deloitte Fast 50 award (2011). Rhône Alpes INPI Patent Innovation award (2013) – INPI Talent award (2015).

