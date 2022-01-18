OMNI Medical Services Announces Strategic Partnership With Endocanna Health Inc. DNA Testing Services

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNI Medical Services continues the expansion of medical cannabis offerings with advanced precision medical technologies and services in strategic partnerships with Endocanna Health Inc. and the RYAH Group.

Endocanna Health's EndoDNA test kits analyze essential biomolecules in the human endocannabinoid system to formulate and identify the ratios of CBD and cannabis the body metabolizes most effectively. It also explores optimal method of consumption and dosing based on metabolic function and drug-to-drug interactions. RYAH's patented web-based inhaler and dermal patches assist doctors and patients in personalizing plant-based treatments. Combined with OMNI Medical Services' experience with medical cannabis doctors and patients, the triad of offerings provides advanced insights for patients, doctors, and technology providers in determining what strains their body metabolizes best.

"This is a revolutionary step forward in precision medicine, allowing medical cannabis patients discovery of their own unique personal responses to cannabinoids, terpenes, and potential side effects," says OMNI's CEO David Koyle. "The Endo-DNA test kits take the trial and error out of determining what strains work best for a patient and replace the guesswork with a proven method to provide the right diagnosis. Since each person's endocannabinoid system is different, so is everyone's response to different strains of cannabis and CBD. Basically, the right diagnosis the first time, every time."

OMNI's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Lakin states, "With the addition of these endo-aligned formulations, OMNI's network of doctors will now advance to the forefront in understanding research on the anti-inflammatory effects of CBD and THC medicines including prevention and treatment of COVID-19 infections, thus improving patient outcomes."

"With the advent of this new technology, an inexpensive, simple mouth swab can provide insight to patients and physicians to avoid an adverse event so they can have an optimal experience," says Endocanna Health's CEO Len May. May points out, "Through our HIPPA-compliant process, we can provide the privacy patients desire with important data physicians need and the treatment protocol patients desire. This is where precision medicine meets digital health."

OMNI is preparing a major study in collaboration with Endocanna Health to determine the best strain of plant-based medicines for patients by analyzing their endocannabinoid system. The research study is in conjunction with the RYAH Group and will incorporate RYAH's patented web-based inhaler and dermal patches to assist doctors and patients with predicted superior outcomes.

According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), MIS (multisystem inflammatory syndrome) is a serious condition associated with COVID-19 in which different parts of the body become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, and gastrointestinal organs, and can affect adults and children.

OMNI Medical Services is a multi-state operator of medical cannabis clinics, evaluations, research, pain management, and online pharmacy services.

Endocanna Health is the industry leader in endocannabinoid system genomic testing and, the manufacturer of genetically aligned formulations that create optimal cannabis experiences. Learn more at www.endodna.com.

