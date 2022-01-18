vLex announces the launch of Global News product

vLex has launched a brand new Global News product to provide customers with extensive coverage of both legal and general news from around the world. Having partnered with a number of world-leading publishers to bring this product to market, vLex has become the first service to provide access to millions of reliable news articles, alongside primary materials and secondary sources, from over one hundred countries, all on one integrated platform.





London, United Kingdom, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vLex is excited to introduce a brand new product on its intelligent legal research platform. Global News is a significant expansion of vLex’s expert legal commentary and news content, making it a vital tool for any lawyer, law librarian, investigative researcher, or academic wishing to stay up-to-date on breaking news and legal matters from around the world. This product has been developed through exciting partnerships with some of the world’s leading publishers, including NewsBank, The National Journal, The Atlantic, The Christian Science Monitor, Quartz, and Asia-Net Pakistan, among many others. The collection is updated daily, and coverage extends across the Americas, the Caribbean, the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

“In today’s fast-paced world, it’s not just what you know, but how quickly you know it. If changes to legislation or an upcoming ruling could influence a client’s case, it's crucial for legal practitioners to have immediate access to reliable news sources, reporting in real-time. The Global News product, coupled with vLex’s alert and notification features, allows legal practitioners and academics to remain well informed at all times, and, as a result, enables them to provide the best possible advice and service to clients.’’ — Susan Cunningham, Director of Strategic Partnerships at vLex. Susan continued, “vLex is the first platform to offer links between news, case law, books, and journals, from over 100 countries, all on one integrated platform. This is significant as it allows researchers to find more information in one location, and as pioneers in information gathering on a global scale, we couldn’t be more excited to work with these prestigious publishing partners to launch this influential product, and strengthen vLex’s global content offering.” “We are pleased to partner with vLex to help supply the legal markets with access to the information they need. This is a great strategic relationship that helps grow business for all involved, driving new revenue for our publishing partners as well as additional brand exposure.” — Chuck Palsho, President of the Media Services Division at NewsBank.

vLex is a leading provider of global legal information and technology, providing access to comprehensive primary and secondary collections from over 100 countries, on one service. Founded over 20 years ago, vLex provides a cutting-edge service for thousands of lawyers, law firms, government departments, and law schools around the world. The team of over 200 lawyers, engineers, and editorial experts continually strive to deliver up-to-date information and award-winning, AI-powered technology.

