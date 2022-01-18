Washburn House Welcomes New Facility CEO

Worcester, Mass., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washburn House, a well-established addiction treatment provider and a member of the Promises Behavioral Health family of treatment centers, announced today the addition of Dennis R. Bates, CADC, LADC-l as a welcomed leader. Dennis steps into the facility CEO role with over 25 years of addiction professional experience. As the facility CEO, Dennis will provide needed support at both the residential facility and the P.A.T.H. Worcester outpatient treatment center while ensuring that Washburn House is well known in the surrounding community.





Dennis Bates began his career in substance use treatment in 1997. He credits his transition from an engineering background to an addiction professional to the day he helped out in a detox facility kitchen. It was at this moment that Dennis recognized how powerful recovery could be. Dennis returned to school to become a clinical counselor. He worked a variety of roles throughout the years, from treatment coordinator to executive director to clinical director and now CEO. His most significant career accomplishments include serving on the Massachusetts Bureau of Substance Addiction Counselors Certification (MBSACC) Board of Directors, teaching at Westfield State University and receiving the NIATx David West Award while working on a grant for Gosnold Treatment Center to help with emergency room assessments.





As the facility CEO, Dennis plans to work shoulder to shoulder with staff to ensure the facility has the resources it needs to provide life-changing clinical programming. His goal is to ensure that the Washburn House team builds a culture of trust that transfers down to the client level. He also believes in the importance of being active in the Worcester recovery community. In his role, he will partner with community leaders to help those experiencing substance use disorders access the care they need.





“I love what I do. It’s who I am. Still, my work will not be my legacy. That will be my family as family is the most important part of life. And I want to help people heal, and in turn, help families heal,” said Dennis. “I hope to help Washburn House leave that lasting, healing impression on people and their families for generations to come.”



As Washburn House moves into the New Year, with Dennis at its helm, clients can expect a treatment experience that works with them as they make lifelong transformations. To learn more about Washburn House and its clinical programs or staff, visit the website here or call (844) 468-6996.



About Promises Behavioral Health

Promises Behavioral Health is a family of behavioral health programs with regional brands such as The Right Step, The Ranch and Promises. The company currently operates facilities across Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. Promises offers comprehensive, innovative residential and outpatient treatment for substance abuse, sexual addiction, trauma and other mental health disorders. Through its programs, the company is committed to delivering clinically sophisticated treatment that promotes permanent lifestyle change for the patient and the entire family network. For more information, please visit www.PromisesBehavioralHealth.com.

Attachment