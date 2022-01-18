Nutra Pharma Letter to Shareholders

Plantation, Florida, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutra Pharma Corporation (OTC Pink: NPHC), a biotechnology company marketing Nyloxin® , Pet Pain-Away ™ , Luxury Feet ™ and Equine Pain-Away ™ in the over-the-counter (OTC) pain management market and which is also developing treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Pain, announced today that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Rik J Deitsch, has published a Letter to Shareholders on the Company's website.

“As we have persevered through another pandemic year of 2021; we are looking forward to a much brighter 2022,” explained Rik J Deitsch, Chairman and CEO of Nutra Pharma Corporation. “This is an exciting time for the company as we create manufacturing jobs, launch new products and begin to effectively market our entire line of analgesics. We are also working with outside companies as product formulators and contract manufacturers to further utilize our increased lab and manufacturing capabilities. This is another revenue stream for the company that has already seen growth over the last quarter,” he continued. “We are also moving forward expeditiously on our Multiple Sclerosis (MS) drug platform as well as our nerve agent counter-measure technologies. We truly believe that we’ve created the perfect environment for real, sustainable growth for our products and our technologies that will appeal to a global market in the coming months," he concluded.



The letter includes some of the following accomplishments made by the Company over the past year:

We renewed our focus on our intellectual property portfolio and engaged new IP attorneys at Christopher & Weisberg P.A. As part of this effort, we filed a new provisional patent to protect our intellectual property surrounding our development of nerve agent counter measures.

We improved our existing facilities for manufacturing and validation of our drug products. This included the renewal of our lease for our current lab space and bringing all of our manufacturing in-house. We greatly increased our manufacturing capabilities for the production of our line of over-the-counter pain relievers and anti-inflammatory drugs. As part of this process, we completed the design and purchase for a new liquid filling line that includes automatic filling, capping, coding, labeling and heat shrinking for most of our products. The equipment was validated, certified and in production in August of 2021.

We engaged AccuReg, Inc. as outside Regulatory and Quality Assurance consultants as part of our work in improving our existing facilities for manufacturing and validation of our drug products.

We began the marketing and distribution of Luxury Feet; an over-the-counter pain reliever and anti-inflammatory product that is designed for women who experience pain or discomfort due to high heels and stilettos. Luxury Feet is currently available in several storefronts as well as on Amazon.

an over-the-counter pain reliever and anti-inflammatory product that is designed for women who experience pain or discomfort due to high heels and stilettos. is currently available in several storefronts as well as on Amazon. We began expanding the marketing of our OTC pain relievers and anti-inflammatory products by working with influencers on several social media platforms. This includes celebrities as well as professional and Olympic athletes that have benefitted from our products. We have already announced professional snowboarder Jake Vedder as a celebrity endorser and Nyloxin user.

We announced our plans for increasing sales of our OTC pain relievers through private label agreements that will rebrand Nyloxin. The first private label distributor contract has been executed with sales expected throughout 2022. Their marketing plan includes direct sales, targeted landing pages and aggressive marketing through social media.

We engaged the Washington, DC-based government affairs consulting firm, Vitello Consulting. The firm has been working with elected officials as well as governmental agencies to increase the awareness of Nutra Pharma’s products and technologies with the goal of improving sales, garnering grants and potentially speeding drug applications.



The Shareholder Letter is available on the Company's website at: https://tinyurl.com/NPHC-2022-Letter

About Nutra Pharma Corp.

Nutra Pharma Corporation operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, including Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) and Pain. Additionally, the Company markets drug products for sale for the treatment of pain under the brand Nyloxin® and Pet Pain-Away™. For additional information about Nutra Pharma, visit:

http://www.NutraPharma.com or

http://www.nyloxin.com

http://www.petpainaway.com

SEC Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected in Nutra Pharma's ("the Company") business plan. The letter to shareholders should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Company’s common stock or its financial value. The Company's filings may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, we do not undertake, and we specifically disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.