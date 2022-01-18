Simplify Healthcare Begins 2022 Celebrating Milestones of Success

AURORA, IL, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the leading healthcare digital enterprise solutions provider, Simplify Healthcare celebrated another record-breaking growth year in 2021 — the company continued to rank higher up in America’s lists of fastest-growing private companies and achieved several new milestones with their existing and new customer accounts. Simplify Healthcare thanks its clients, business partners, and employees for making 2021 another successful year.

2021 at a glance:

Throughout the year, Simplify Healthcare was ranked on prestigious lists that recognized the company’s successful growth and development. 38 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Midwest region 700 on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies 239 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™



The company added 17 new clients, bringing their total portfolio to 35+ clients at the end of the year.

eBenefitSync™ completed renewals and new group installs with 20,000+ benefit plans and 100,000+ documents (SBC, SOB, Contracts, Filing documents).

completed renewals and new group installs with 20,000+ benefit plans and 100,000+ documents (SBC, SOB, Contracts, Filing documents). eACASync™ enabled filing of Plans and Benefits Templates (PBTs) across 9 states for the 2022 filing season.

enabled filing of Plans and Benefits Templates (PBTs) across 9 states for the 2022 filing season. eMedicareSync™ completed another successful bid season with 26% of CMS PBP bid submissions for 2022 and 20% of the total Standard Employer Group Plan submissions.

completed another successful bid season with 26% of CMS PBP bid submissions for 2022 and 20% of the total Standard Employer Group Plan submissions. eClaimsEngine™ helped Payers automate the claims benefit configuration process, reduced claim recoveries, and improved speed to market.

helped Payers automate the claims benefit configuration process, reduced claim recoveries, and improved speed to market. eProviderSync ™ , Simplify Healthcare’s flagship provider data lifecycle management solution has successfully rolled out hosting 50,000+ providers and their data.

, Simplify Healthcare’s flagship provider data lifecycle management solution has successfully rolled out hosting 50,000+ providers and their data. eServiceSync™, the company’s AI and NLP-powered benefit inquiry management solution, is being rolled out to customers with millions of benefit inquiry calls enabling them to reduce call handle times, improve first call resolution rates, and Star ratings. The solution was named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Award.

Celebrating their growth, Simplify Healthcare’s CEO & Chief Solution Architect, Mohammed Vaid says, “Our growth in 2021 shows how the market values our people, products, and services. We want to express our gratitude to all our clients, partners, and employees for their contribution towards a successful year.”

About Simplify Healthcare

Simplify Healthcare is one of the leading digital healthcare enterprise solutions provider for Payers, TPAs, and ASOs, with solutions focused on improving member experiences and business outcomes while reducing the total cost of care. With a range of solutions addressing pain points in areas including Benefit Product Configuration, Group Lifecycle, Provider data, Contracts, Claims Configuration, Member and Provider Benefit Inquiries, and Value-Based Payment Reconciliation, the company helps Payers, TPAs, and ASOs improve operational efficiencies.

For more information, please visit www.simplifyhealthcare.com

Follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

Attachment