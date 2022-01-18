GOLFTEC Announces $100,000 Raised for PGA HOPE Through Their DRIVE FOR HOPE Campaign

Denver, CO, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOLFTEC, the world leader in golf improvement and club fitting, announced today that the company has raised $100,000 to donate to PGA HOPE through the DRIVE FOR HOPE campaign. The DRIVE FOR HOPE charity campaign combined generous public donations with GOLFTEC’s donation of $1 for every lesson given during the month of November.

“We are extremely pleased with the donations we raised through our DRIVE FOR HOPE campaign,” said GOLFTEC CEO, Joe Assell. “All of our students helped out by coming into GOLFTEC Training Centers for lessons in November, so that we could add to our total with every lesson given. We are very proud to be helping out our military and Veterans everywhere by making this donation to PGA HOPE.”

PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) is the flagship military program of PGA REACH, the charitable foundation of the PGA of America. PGA HOPE introduces golf to Veterans with disabilities to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being.

“We’re proud of the amazing work that PGA Professionals do year-round for America's Veterans through PGA HOPE, and we appreciate the wonderful support GOLFTEC has given to this special cause,” said PGA President Jim Richerson. “PGA HOPE has such a tremendous influence on so many Veterans nationwide, and initiatives like DRIVE FOR HOPE help us positively impact the lives of our nation's heroes through the game of golf.”

GOLFTEC gave over 80,000 lessons nationwide during November, a number that definitely was influenced by the DRIVE FOR HOPE military campaign. DRIVE FOR HOPE is part of GOLFTEC Cares, a charitable initiative with a mission to unite communities through golf and drive the game towards greater accessibility, diversity, and long-lasting charitable impact. With over $2 million in charitable giving in 2021, GOLFTEC is aiming for an even greater impact through 2022 and beyond.

Since 1995, GOLFTEC’s mission has remained the same—to help people play better golf. The GOLFTEC experience is designed for golfers of all ages and abilities to work with an expert Coach to build a game improvement plan customized to their specific needs and goals. GOLFTEC’s cutting edge training systems, including new OptiMotion, gives our Students and Coaches instant and data-driven feedback. With millions of lessons given and more than 220 locations across the world, GOLFTEC is the world leader in golf instruction.

