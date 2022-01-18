SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith Reminds Investors of the Following Investigations: Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTC - SYTE), Vocera Communications (NYSE - VCRA), Hexion Holdings Corporation (OTC - HXOH)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky or Marc Ackerman at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTC - SYTE)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, the outstanding securities of each of Enterprise Diversified and CrossingBridge will be exchanged for common stock of Enterprise Diversified. Immediately upon consummation of the merger, Enterprise Diversified will own 52.5% of the outstanding common stock of Enterprise Diversified. In the merger, CrossingBridge's parent company, Cohanzick Management, LLC (“Cohanzick”), will receive Enterprise Diversified Class A and Class B common stock, which will result in Cohanzick having approximately 61.3% voting interest in Enterprise Diversified. The investigation concerns whether the Enterprise Diversified Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether CrossingBridge is paying too little for the Company.



Vocera Communications (NYSE - VCRA)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Vocera will be acquired by Stryker (NYSE – SYK) in an all-cash transaction worth approximately $2.97 billion. Vocera shareholders will receive $79.25 in cash for each share of Vocera they own. The investigation concerns whether the Vocera Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Stryker is paying too little for the Company.



Hexion Holdings Corporation (OTC - HXOH)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Hexion shareholders will receive $30.00 in cash for each share of Hexion common stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the Hexion Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether ASP is paying too little for the Company.



