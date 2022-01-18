Ookla Ranks Rogers as Canada’s Most Consistent National Wireless and Broadband Provider, with Fastest Internet in Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador

English French

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications was recognized today by Ookla® as Canada’s most consistent national wireless and broadband provider, sustaining this top ranking for the sixth successive quarter. As Canadian families and businesses continued to rely on their networks to keep them connected to what matters most, Rogers continued to deliver its customers the most consistent speeds of any national wireless network or top internet provider in Canada.

“We are proud that Ookla continues to recognize our network excellence,” said Jorge Fernandes, Chief Technology Officer at Rogers Communications. “We have built incredible momentum through our network investments and as we mark two years since beginning our 5G rollout, our Rogers team will continue to deliver world-class network connectivity to our customers when they need it most.”

The ranking comes as part of Ookla’s Global Market Index for Q4 20212, which measures fixed and wireless network performance across Canada. Beyond consistency, Rogers was further recognized for the strength of its wireline and wireless networks across several categories.

Rogers was again named the fastest fixed broadband service in Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador, and in the cities of Toronto, London, and Ottawa. With the fastest speeds in these provinces and cities, Rogers Ignite Internet customers can enjoy the benefits of connecting more devices simultaneously at home, whether for entertainment, gaming, operating a business remotely, or online learning.

According to the Ookla report, the Rogers wireless network offers the lowest latency of any national carrier. Low latency provides the network with minimal delay, supporting operations that require near real-time access to rapidly changing data and applications like autonomous vehicles and gaming. Rogers also leads on 5G availability; Canada’s first, largest and most reliable 5G network1 now reaches more than 1,500 communities and more than 70% of the Canadian population.

Ookla aggregates millions of consumer-initiated tests through its app and website to measure mobile and internet consistency and speed. Ookla assesses the average of download and upload test results to rank network speed performance. Consistency Score™ measures what percentage of a provider’s samples equals or exceeds both a download and upload threshold that best supports the applications and experiences consumers use most (mobile threshold: 5 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload; fixed threshold: 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload).

Today’s results are based on analysis by Ookla taken from Q4 2021 (October – December 2021):

The Rogers wireline network had the highest Consistency Score in Canada with 89%

The company’s wireless network achieved the top national wireless network Consistency Score of 85.5%

Rogers was the fastest fixed broadband provider in Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador, with Median Download Speeds of 95.06 in Ontario, 132.65 in New Brunswick and 131.58 in Newfoundland and Labrador

The Rogers wireless network had the lowest Median Latency of all national carriers, at a Median Latency of 24 ms

Rogers has invested over $65 billion in its networks over the past 35 years. Last year, Rogers also invested $3.3 billion in 3500 MHz band spectrum, covering 99.4% of the Canadian population, to enhance and accelerate the expansion of the Rogers 5G network. This investment in Canada’s future positions the company as the largest single investor in 5G spectrum in the country across rural, suburban and urban markets. And, as part of Rogers coming together with Shaw, the company will invest $2.5 billion in 5G networks over the next five years across Western Canada.

1 Rogers was ranked first in the umlaut Mobile Data Performance audit in Q2, 2021. Rogers achieved Best In Test in the umlaut Mobile Network Benchmark Canada for 2021. Visit www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/canada. Largest based on total square kilometers of Rogers 5G coverage compared to published coverage of other national networks.

2 Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q4 2021 https://www.speedtest.net/global-index/canada?fixed#market-analysis