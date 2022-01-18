Proactive news headlines including Fortitude Gold, Bloom Health Partners, Renforth Resources, Nevada Silver, District Metals and Enveric Biosciences

New York , Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Harbor Custom Development closes $1.5M purchase of a 138-unit apartment site in Washington State click here
- Fortitude Gold handily beats its own upwardly revised 2021 production guidance as Isabella Pearl delivers higher-grade gold click here
- The Valens Company CEO says company 'well-positioned to drive revenue growth in 2022' click here
- Enveric Biosciences CEO says company to focus on drug development, drug discovery, intellectual property strategy in 2022 click here
- ME2C Environment inks $2 million sorbents supply deal with a US coal-powered utility click here
- Safe-T Group and partner to advance development and sales of its Zero Trust Network Access technology ZoneZero click here
- Nevada Silver reports 200 metres of anomalous silver and gold from surface in one hole at Corcoran click here
- Bloom Health Partners says it has been awarded a statewide contract for coronavirus (COVID-19) testing for K-12 schools in Texas click here
- Vuzix and AMA strengthen strategic partnership to address the future of the deskless workforce click here
- HealthLynked announces updated version of Oohvie, its App for women's health click here
- Deepspatial plans more growth in 2022 with new hires, partnerships, and Metaverse launch click here
- Aftermath Silver appoints Michael Parker as chief operating officer of the company click here
- District Metals discovers high-grade silver and zinc samples at its Gruvberget project in Sweden click here
- Renforth Resources reveals consistent surface nickel mineralization at its Surimeau District Property in Quebec click here
- CO2 GRO invited to take part in ag tech virtual trade mission to Belgium and the Netherlands click here
- BetterLife Pharma announces positive results from its in vivo oral bioavailability study on BETR-001 in beagle dogs click here
- Looking Glass Labs praises the appearance of its NFT-based series GenZeroes in Deadline Hollywood click here
- GameSquare Esports updates its impressive revenue guidance for 4Q 2021 to around $7.5M click here
- Nextech AR Solutions says brands now can mint NFTs of their 3D models and human holograms click here
- GameSquare Esports updates its impressive revenue guidance for 4Q 2021 to around $7.5M click here
- Canada Silver Cobalt Works poised to test stamp mill tailings from Beaver and Castle mines at pilot plant click here
- Zinc8 Energy Solutions to install a Zinc-Air Energy Storage System in a Queens apartment complex click here
- Orgenesis and Johns Hopkins University to create Maryland center for cell therapy manufacturing click here
- Vox Royalty snaps up two royalties which cover Sibanye Stillwater's 18M past-producing Limpopo PGM project click here
- ImagineAR strikes revenue-sharing agreement with Oasis Digital Studios click here
- Mydecine to partner with The Newly Institute to offer psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy to patients under Health Canada's Special Access Program click here
- Bragg Gaming subsidiary ORYX Gaming secures deal with Swiss operator Casino Interlaken click here
- Else Nutrition inks deal to establish its own buckwheat processing facility in Oregon click here
- Psyched Wellness partners with Vantage Hemp for manufacturing its AME-1-derived consumer products click here
- Metal Energy announces diamond drilling exploration plans for 1Q 2022 at its Strange and Manibridge nickel projects click here
- Pure Gold Mining says high-grade drill results bode well for upcoming production click here
- MedX Health adds three new locations offering its flagship DermSecure Screening Platform in Ontario click here
- Tocvan Ventures welcomes 'very encouraging' results from trenching at Pilar gold-silver project in Mexico click here
- O3 Mining plans 73,000 metres of drilling at its Alpha and Marban projects in 2022 click here
About Proactive
- Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
- With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
- In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com