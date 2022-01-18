SlimPaws Seeks to Help Combat the Canine Obesity Epidemic

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevra Brands has officially announced the release of a new formulation of their SlimPaws supplement for dogs. These supplements, intended to be given to dogs twice daily, show lab-backed results in the field of canine weight loss, helping dogs go from fat to fit.

SlimPaws soft chews feature a proprietary blend of Leucine and Pyridoxine developed and patented by Nusirt Biopharma Inc. and formulated for dogs by Tevra Brands. Independent lab studies conducted by the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine1 show that dogs that were given SlimPaws lost an average of 21% of their body weight in 12 weeks. These same dogs also showed an increase in muscle mass and a 40% increase in insulin sensitivity.

Dr. Michael Zemel, who spearheaded the development of the supplement, spoke to the importance of their mission. "56% of dogs in America are classified as obese or overweight2 - roughly 56 million dogs. Veterinarians call it an epidemic and it's leading to reduced quality of life and premature death of dogs. Dogs that are at an ideal weight live an average of 2.5 years longer than a dog that is overweight or obese. Our goal with SlimPaws is to make weight loss easier for dogs and to give their owners a simple solution that dogs love to eat."

SlimPaws still encourages pet owners to exercise their dogs and practice a proper diet to assist in the weight loss. SlimPaws is currently available online at slimpaws.com and in many brick-and-mortar stores such as Pet Supplies Plus.

