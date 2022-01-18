Crowdfunding Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2022-2028 | Opportunities and Challenges | Industry Size, Share, Revenue Analysis | Reports by Absolute Reports

Pune, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researcher’s, “Crowdfunding Market 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about top companies and main competitors in Crowdfunding. Report covers the segmentation, including applications and product type, regions. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including its dynamics, characteristics, main players, structure, growth and demand drivers, etc. as a complete study report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in the Crowdfunding industry.

As the global economy mends, the 2021 growth of Crowdfunding will have significant change from the previous year. According to our (researcher) latest study, the global Crowdfunding market size is USD million in 2022 from USD 13340 million in 2021. The global Crowdfunding market size will reach USD 28800 million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period.

The Major Players in the Crowdfunding Market Are:

Kickstarter

Indiegogo

GoFundMe

Fundable

Crowdcube

GoGetFunding

Patreon

Crowdfunder

CircleUp

AngelList

DonorsChoose

Crowdfunder UK

FundRazr

Companisto

Campfire

Milaap

Crowdo

CrowdPlus

Modian

Idianchou

Alibaba

Jingdong

Suning

The report examines the Crowdfunding market drivers and restraints, along with the impact of Covid-19 are influencing the market growth in detail. The study covers & includes emerging market trends, market developments, market opportunities, market size, sales, market analysis, market revenue, market dynamics, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape sections with profiles of major companies, including their market share and projects.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of Crowdfunding Market types split into:

Reward-based Crowdfunding

Equity Crowdfunding

Donation and Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share, and growth rate of Crowdfunding Market applications, including:

Cultural Industries

Technology

Product

Healthcare

Other

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

