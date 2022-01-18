SNOWFOX | JFE Franchising, Inc Named a 2022 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review

HOUSTON, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNOWFOX | JFE Franchising, Inc. (SNOWFOX) is proud to announce it was recently named a Top Franchise for 2022 by Franchise Business Review. This is the 17th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners.

Founded in 2005, SNOWFOX is one of the largest operators and franchise owners of sushi kiosks in the United States, with over 1,100 full-service sushi kiosks in grocery stores, wholesale, university, and corporate settings across 38 states.

Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises.

“Our organization is honored to be awarded a Top Franchise for 2022,” said Stacy Kwon, president and CEO, SNOWFOX. “Franchisees are and always will be our top priority. Their positive feedback in this survey is a testament to the training programs and field support we provide to ensure each and every one of our small business owners succeed in today’s business environment.”

SNOWFOX was among over 300 franchise brands, representing more than 30,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research. SNOWFOX franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations and financial opportunity.

SNOWFOX’s survey data revealed that 89% would recommend SNOWFOX as a franchise business organization.

“While the pandemic impacted various business sectors differently, the last 18 months have clearly demonstrated the inherent strengths of the franchise business model. The old franchise adage of 'being in business for yourself, but not by yourself' has never been more important,” said Franchise Business Review founder & CEO Eric Stites. “Thanks to fast innovations, significant support, and responsive crisis management, many franchise brands have emerged stronger from the pandemic, and that is reflected in high franchisee satisfaction.”

###

About SNOWFOX | JFE Franchising, Inc

Founded in 2005, SNOWFOX | JFE Franchising, Inc is a leading provider of full-service sushi kiosks in the grocery industry. We own and operate over 1,100 full-service sushi kiosks in 38 states throughout the continental U.S., Hawaii and Alaska. Our products, including cooked and raw sushi, bento boxes, chef favorites, appetizers, and party platters has taken sushi back to its origins of chef-based theatricality. Providing high end restaurant quality but with grab-n-go convenience in our guest’s own neighborhoods. To learn more about us, visit www.jfefood.com .

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.

Attachment