Razor Blade Market 2022 – Major Players Analysis Forecast to 2027 | Revenue USD 2583.8 million | Report by Absolute Reports

A razor blade is a blade used in a razor, typically a flat piece of metal with a sharp edge or edges used in a safety razor which is used to remove unwanted hair from the face or body.

Global Razor Blade key players include Gillette(P&G), Energizer, BIC, Laser Razor Blades, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 80%.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific, both have a share about 55 percent.

In terms of product, Single Edge Razor Blades is the largest segment, with a share over 85%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Men’s razors, followed by Women’s razors.

The global Razor Blade market was valued at USD 2546 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2583.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 0.2% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Razor Blade Market Are:

Gillette (P&G)

Edgewell Personal Care

BIC

Laser Razor Blades

Lord

DORCO

Supermax

Harry’s (Feintechnik)

FEATHER

Benxi Jincheng

Kaili Razor

Ningbo Jiali

Liyu Razor

Shanghai Cloud

Yingjili

The report examines the Razor Blade market drivers and restraints, along with the impact of Covid-19 are influencing the market growth in detail. The study covers & includes emerging market trend, market developments, market opportunities, market size, sales, market analysis, market revenue, market dynamics, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape sections with profiles of major companies, including their market share and projects.

Global Razor Blade Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type:

Double Edge Razor Blades

Single Edge Razor Blades

Segment by Application:

Men’s Razors

Women’s Razor

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

