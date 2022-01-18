Grand Opening of New SECU Center at The Shepherd’s House in Surry County

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a $500,000 grant from the SECU Foundation and support from numerous community donors, the dream of building a new homeless shelter is now a reality for The Shepherd’s House (TSH). The non-profit began the year celebrating the dedication of the new SECU Center at The Shepherd’s House with a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting attended by local leaders, volunteers, and supporters. The larger 64-bed shelter in Mount Airy will help TSH more than triple the number of individuals and families they previously served in Surry County and the surrounding area.



“We are so proud to be a part of this project, which is giving The Shepherd’s House the ability to offer more families who are experiencing homelessness the hope and support they need to regain control of their lives,” said Damian Carter, SECU Regional Senior Vice President. “The work undertaken by The Shepherd’s House to deepen their reach through the new shelter represents their strong commitment and concern for the health and well-being of the vulnerable in their community. We share their strong commitment and concern for others and congratulate them on a job well done!”

The Shepherd’s House, which opened in 2003, is dedicated to ending family homelessness by providing caring support, education, and innovative programs designed to empower families to achieve self-sufficiency.

“On behalf of the entire Shepherd’s House board and staff, and most importantly the many we will serve, I express our unending gratitude toward SECU Foundation and the members of State Employees’ Credit Union for their generosity and overwhelming support in our mission to build the new SECU Center,” remarked Jana Elliott, The Shepherd’s House Executive Director.

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 84 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the U.S. with over $51 billion in assets and serves over 2.6 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $216 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

