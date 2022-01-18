Associa Cares Donates Funds to Residents of the Bronx Fire

Dallas, TX, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Cares, the community management industry’s leading charitable organization, has earmarked funds to assist homeowners affected by the Bronx apartment fire. Associa Cares is the charitable affiliate of Maxwell-Kates which is a member of the Associa family, the industry’s largest community management company.

The fire at the Twin Parks North West high-rise apartment building in the Bronx, New York City, killed 17 people, including 8 children, and left dozens more critically injured. The Bronx fire has been identified as the third-worst residential fire in United States history. Associa Cares funds are available to assist impacted residents with immediate needs.

“We are saddened to witness the destructive impact of the fire at the Twin Parks North West apartment building,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “Our hearts are with the residents impacted by this tragedy and the first responders who bravely risked their lives to address the crisis. Our goal is to provide an outlet of relief and a symbol of hope for the families displaced by the fire.”

“As fellow residents of New York and leaders in community management, we are devastated by the loss of lives and homes in the Bronx fire,” stated David DeGidio, Maxwell Kates, Inc., president. “We are honored to work closely with Associa Cares to do what we can to assist the community members affected by this tragedy. We hope this will act as a reminder that there is a network of people who care.”

About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide aid to the families affected by these types of tragedies.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at www.associacares.org.

Associa Cares has provided assistance to more than 3,000 families and more than $4.3 million has been distributed since 2007. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosure statement, visit www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

