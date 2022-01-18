Fight Colorectal Cancer Launches its Plan to Find a Cure

Springfield, Mo., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC), the nation's leading patient advocacy organization, revealed its Path to a Cure Report for colorectal cancer (CRC). Path to a Cure is designed to push the science forward for CRC and strengthen advocacy efforts. Out of the initiative has come the Path to a Cure Report, a plan that summarizes and communicates the way forward for the CRC community—a community that has seen very few treatment breakthroughs in the past decade and is anticipating colorectal cancer to become the No. 1 cancer killer amongst 20-49 year olds in the next eight years.

While the rest of the world has been fighting a pandemic, Fight CRC has been developing a plan that ensures patients’ real needs stay at the core part of research efforts. The Path to a Cure Report revolves around pushing forward critical areas of research; care for patients; and policy, from prevention to survivorship.

“As a community, there is tremendous potential when we coordinate our efforts toward common goals,” said Dr. Scott Kopetz, research and medical oncologist at MD Anderson Cancer Center. “This project brings together many of the thought leaders in the colorectal cancer community who are passionate about accelerating research and improving outcomes for colorectal cancer patients. Together, we can tackle big ideas with ambitious and meaningful impact!”

As a catalyst for change, Fight CRC invested two major gifts from former board members Steve Depp and Dina M. Golas. Their legacy gifts enabled Fight CRC to host the first annual Path to a Cure Think Tank in Springfield, Mo. on Dec. 3, 2021. Thought leaders from across the country were convened to discuss what groundbreaking research can be advanced.

Together, working hand in hand across industry, academia, advocacy, public health, government agencies, and with patients, the Path to a Cure Report will drive and unify stakeholders to ask important questions, prioritize, and expand scientific efforts.

“We want to take this plan to Capitol Hill and show members of Congress that this is what we will do with the funds they allocated for colorectal cancer research,” said Molly McDonnell, Director of Advocacy at Fight Colorectal Cancer. “We want to show them we developed a plan, we brought together the brightest minds, and here’s why we need the money.”

Participants in the Path to a Cure Think Tank and Report:

Alex Aleshin, MD, MBA - Natera

Al Benson, MD - Northwestern University

Jordan Berlin, MD - Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center

Frank Berger, PhD - University of South Carolina

Durado Brooks, MD, MPH - Exact Sciences

Timothy Cannon - Inova Medical Group

Yin Cao, ScD, MPH - Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis

Andrea Cercek, MD - Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

George Chang, MD, MS, FACS, FASCRS, FSSO - MD Anderson Cancer Center

Jeff Crowley - O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law

Cathy Eng, MD, FACP, FASCO - Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center

Dustin Deming, MD - University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center

Ryan Fields, MD - Washington University in St. Louis

Mark Fleury, PhD - ACS Cancer Action Network

Ashley Glode, PharmD - University of Colorado

Richard Goldberg, MD - West Virginia University Cancer Institute

Samir Gupta, MD - University of California, San Diego

Heather Hampel, MS, LGC - Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center

Chris Heery, MD - Precision BioSciences

Rishi Jain, MD - Fox Chase Cancer Center

Wenora Johnson - Survivor Advocate

Sheetal Kircher, MD - Northwestern University

Jennifer Kolb, MD - VA Greater Los Angeles Health Care System

Scott Kopetz, MD* - MD Anderson Cancer Center

Smitha Krishnamurthi, MD - Case Comprehensive Cancer Center

Kathryn Lang, MBBS, MRCP - Guardant Health

Dung Le, MD - Johns Hopkins Medical Center

Chris Lieu, MD - University of Colorado Cancer Center

Fola May, MD, PhD - University of California, Los Angeles

Neal Meropol, MD - Flatiron Health

Noel de Miranda, PhD - Leiden University

Van Morris, MD - MD Anderson Cancer Center

Caitlin Murphy, PhD, MPH - University of Texas Southwestern

Heidi Nelson, MD - American College of Surgeons

Linda Overholser, MD, MPH - University of Colorado Cancer Center

Michael Overman, MD - MD Anderson Cancer Center

Swati Patel, MD - University of Colorado

José Perea, MD - Fundación Jiménez Díaz University Hospital

Curt Pesmen - Survivor Advocate

Nicholas Petrelli, MD, FACS - ChristianaCare Health System

​​Lisa Richardson, MD - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Leonard Saltz, MD - Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Nina Sanford, MD - UT Southwestern

Cynthia Sears, MD - Johns Hopkins University

Rebecca Seigel, MPH - American Cancer Society

Wendy Selig - Meeting Facilitator

Robert Smith, PhD - American Cancer Society

Peter Stanich, MD - Ohio State University

Scott Steele, MD, MBA - Cleveland Clinic

Joel E Tepper, MD - University of North Carolina School of Medicine

Erin Van Blarigan, ScD - University of California, San Francisco

Jennifer Weiss, MD, MS - University of Wisconsin

Karen Wheling - Survivor Advocate

Ann Zauber, PhD - Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Organizations and individuals committed to finding a cure for colorectal cancer are encouraged to become strategic partners of the Path to a Cure Report. Strategic partners’ support will amplify the effort and showcase its importance, especially to policymakers who are making funding decisions. Read the full report and become a strategic partner at FightCRC.org/PathtoaCure.

Financial support from Amgen, Natera, and Guardant Health was provided to support the dissemination and marketing of the Path to a Cure Report.

Attachment