Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. and TCG World Enter into Memorandum of Understanding to Lease and Develop Commercial Land in the Metaverse

New York, NY, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with TCG World (TCG Gaming BV), a company headquartered in The Netherlands, to lease a commercial plot of virtual land within their upcoming Metaverse project. In addition, GTII and TCG World intend to jointly explore further commercial opportunities within TCG World’s Metaverse.



GTII, along with TCG Worlds development team, will construct and develop virtual art galleries to showcase GTII’s art collection on the GTII Plot, which is capable of housing up to 100 virtual structures to display digital art.

David Reichman, GTII’s Chief Executive Officer, stated “The GTII management team, along with our group of technical consultants, continue to impress me with the depth of their acquired knowledge and expertise, moving forward purposefully to establish the Company’s presence in the virtual worlds of digital fine art and the metaverse. The new partnership between GTII and TCG World represents another step in the Company's further expansion into the metaverse. Once fully developed, GTII will be able to virtually display the Company's growing art collection."

David Evans, TCG World’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The TCG World management and development team have worked with the GTII team to explore the possibilities of bringing art into the Metaverse and creating an educational and virtual shopping experience that will provide users all over the world the opportunity to enjoy art they would never have had access to before the creation of the Metaverse. With virtual reality experiences inside the Metaverse, consumers can visualize their purchases before they buy a product or piece of fine art.”

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII is a publicly traded Company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies. Visit GTII here https://gtii-us.com/

About TCG World : TCG World is an online open world virtual gaming experience where players can earn TCG Coin 2.0, gather NFT collectibles, own virtual real estate, create, explore the game world and set up their own online businesses,. TCG World introduces a new approach to NFTs making it more than just a piece of art - now players can take their NFTs into the gaming world and play. Everything a player owns in the metaverse is an NFT - real estate, vehicles, pets, trophies and even player avatars. TCG World, consists of 100,000 public plots divided into four main regions; Asia, North, Forest, and East, each with its own city center that offers commercial opportunities. Visit TCG World here https://tcg.world/

