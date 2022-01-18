Xfanic Technology to Release the world's leading USB4 Hub

Shenzhen, China, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenzhen Xiangfan Technology Co., Ltd., also known as Xfanic, a leading global consumer electronics manufacturer,today announced that it is launch the world's first USB4 13in1 Hub. The new hub will revolutionize multi-equipment collaboration. The release is simply the latest move by a company that has long offered consumers innovative and reliable products at competitive prices—providing connection solutions globally.

The new USB4 hub developed by Xfanic is built to optimize electronic equipment performance during multi-equipment collaboration and multi-task creation. With the needs of users with large storage requirements in mind, the hub will meet the needs of a variety of office and entertainment needs. It is worth noting that, related USB cable successfully passed the certification standards of the USB4 Association.

Xfanic USB4 Hub is the world's first universal workstation to deploy the most cutting-edge USB4 technology, raising the uplink speed to an astounding 40Gbps.

And multiple USB devices can be connected to the hub at one time. It is compatible with Thunderbolt 3/4 for better bandwidth and data distribution, video support and offers higher versatility and compatibility.

This Hub, an embodiment of Displaylink which applies DL-6950 Chip and offers high-definition 8k and 4k video output to clearly show every detail in pictures and show every frame rate change.Users will be able to create a cinema-level experience with a completely smooth operation. The hub supports the latest Apple M1 chip MST, three video extensions without delay and uses rendering modeling for detail enlargement without losing clarity.

Xfanic is a 3C digital accessories-based company committed to studying digital imaging technology, research and development, design, manufacturing, and sales for high-tech enterprises. The company was founded in 2013 and is located in the Longcheng High-tech Industrial Park, Longguan West Road, Longhua District, Shenzhen.

In 2015, the company began to lay out a functional team focusing on the research and development of new products, expanding product offerings, and vigorously investing in the research and development of Type-C series products. The company prides itself on having a culture of honesty and simple yet efficient development.

By 2018, Xiangfan Technology was the leader in the industry. Its innovative products have won wide acclaim in different parts of the world. On November 30, 2018, Xfanic was recognized as a national high-tech enterprise. On December 31, 2018, it became a high-tech enterprise in Shenzhen.

Xiangfan Technology continued to increase its market share. It expanded its audio and video products offerings, launching new product lines of USB4 and 8K and further increasing the investment in product research and development. The company set up a special group in the audio and video field and formed a new technology pre-research group.

Xfanic constantly optimizes product performance, process and production, and embraces the latest technology in the industry to transform it into products. In May 2020, Xfanic introduced a digital factory management system that created a leaner production line, a lean MES smart execution system and a WMS warehouse management system. In December 2020, Xiangfan technology incorporated the "two integration" management system certification. That allows Xiangfan Technology to obtain a sustainable competitive advantage.

Xiangfan Technology remains committed to the lean expansion of the product line by developing and producing a 4K wireless millimeter-wave transmission expansion dock, point-to-point 30-meter wireless long-distance screen projection, and bringing military technology to games and offices for the first time. Wireless zero-delay audio and video transmission has won widespread praise from the market.

"Our goal is to keep the customer as the center and provide complete product ODM\OEM services," said a spokesperson for Xfanic Technologies. "We are focused on high-quality development, scientific and technological innovation, green transformation as we bring innovative products and services to the market."

