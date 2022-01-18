The Inaugural Metaverse Summit Set to Go Live in Decentraland in February

Toronto, Ontario, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The inaugural, two-day Metaverse Summit is set to commence on February 10, 2022 in Decentraland, the world’s largest, open-source metaverse. The summit will bring together a slew of experts, visionaries, thought leaders, developers, and more to educate the public about the metaverse and outline how the future of metaverses around the world is expected to develop.



One of the main goals of the summit is to push for a positive, decentralized, and sustainable future, and to help industry players understand the technologies and capitalize on opportunities for empowering growth, development and value in the metaverse and in metaverse-related industries and technologies.

The Growing Metaverse

The impact that the metaverse has had in redefining human interaction and propelling technological advancement is well established, and hundreds of millions of dollars have already been poured into the development and expansion of large-scale metaverses. A single plot of land in Decentraland retails for over $10,000, with some investors paying millions for select plots in strategic locations. Millions more are being spent on building out the metaverse, with dedicated platforms and projects competing in the design, on-ramping, and expansion of a variety of metaverse-based products and services.

The metaverse has captured the imagination of technologists, educators, investors, and more, but where we go from here is anyone’s guess. Charting a path that others can follow is the goal of the Metaverse Summit, which is being hosted by GDA Capital, a specialized financial technology firm that helps institutional investors and businesses bridge the gaps that exist between traditional capital markets and new, innovative, and disruptive technologies such as blockchain, cryptocurrencies, fintech, and NFTs.

About the Summit

The summit will cover a wide range of topics, from music, entertainment, education, and gaming to P2E, investing in virtual real estate, NFTs, digital art, new technologies, and more.

The event will include conferences, in which experts from every industry will come together to share ideas with others in the field, as well as opportunities for the people, organizations, and companies working on the future of creativity and technology to meet to explore potential collaborations.

Focus Areas and Speakers

After the opening keynote, the summit will kick off with sessions dedicated to some of the most interesting and disruptive innovations in the metaverse space. These include land ownership of virtual real estate, play-to-earn as a next-gen gaming paradigm, understanding interoperability in the metaverse, digital fashion, and NFT wearables. GDA Capital CEO Michael Gord is a featured speaker, along with Lorne Sugarman, the CEO of Metaverse Group, and Andrew Kiguel, the CEO of Tokens.com. Other speakers include renowned digital artist Krista Kim, who is best known for the creation of the Mars House, singer and musician Karl Wolf, and Hrish Lotlikar, the CEO of SuperWorld.

Opportunities for Attendees

The summit will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to interact with and learn from some of the most prominent names and players operating in the metaverse space. From discussions on gaming and digital identities in the virtual world to talks on using blockchain, AR, VR, 3D, art, design, and architecture to deliver unmatched experiences in the metaverse, this summit is one of the first of its kind and will feature in-depth discussions on the foundation that is being built today for the metaverse of the future.

Learn More

About the Metaverse Summit

The Metaverse Summit is a unique platform with a vision of reimagining what the metaverse of the future can be. The summit brings together innovators, thought leaders, investors, and developers in a series of lectures that explore the opportunities and impacts of virtual, mixed reality, and immersive environments on everything from social interaction, technological advancement, politics, and economics to ethics, art, entertainment, education, and more.

The summit is pushing the boundaries of what the metaverse can become, and forward-thinking collaborators are invited to contribute and participate. Please visit this page to learn more.

