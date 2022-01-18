Kadant Receives Environmental Initiatives Award from SEAL Business Sustainability Awards

WESTFORD, Mass., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) announced today that it was selected as a winner of the 2021 SEAL Business Sustainability Award in the Environmental Initiatives category. The SEAL Awards recognize companies across the globe that make measurable contributions to sustainability and develop innovative initiatives that positively impact the environment.



“We are proud to be recognized by SEAL Awards for our environmental stewardship and commitment to sustainable business practices,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant. “Kadant has a deep heritage of developing technologies and solutions that support sustainable industrial processing, and we are honored to be recognized for our efforts.”

The SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement and Leadership) Awards recognize organizations dedicated to making progress on environmental and sustainability issues. SEAL Award winners are determined by a holistic methodology that measures applicants against established benchmark metrics that demonstrate impact and progress towards a healthy planet and a sustainable future. Environmental Award Winners must meet or exceed established baseline and comparative benchmarks. More information about the SEAL Awards is available at https://sealawards.com/sustainability-award-2021.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of high-value, critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The Company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 2,900 employees in 20 countries worldwide. Kadant’s most recent corporate sustainability report can be viewed at www.kadant.com/en/about-us/sustainability. The report highlights the Company’s commitment and progress on ESG initiatives, is structured according to Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) best practices for corporate sustainability reporting and addresses those factors most relevant to the Company’s stakeholders.

Safe Harbor Statement

The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our products, technologies, and markets. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Kadant’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2021 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

