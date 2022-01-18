Showcase IDX Launches Top New Feature For Its Core Product

Seattle,WA, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Showcase IDX, the leading real estate search and consumer engagement platform, has added a brilliant new feature to its core products, which is set to offer Listings To Leads advantage to real estate agents.

The game for real estate agents has changed with technology in the past two decades. Social media platforms and apps have become the best tools to share information as phone calls become passé. Through simple Google searches and social media scrolls, interested homebuyers can find the property or real estate agent they are looking for with ease. And that’s where the platform offered by Showcase IDX offers an edge to real estate agents.



And now that advantage is set to grow manifold with Real Estate Listing Leads that will allow agents to generate more leads. It’s interesting to note that Showcase IDX came into being in 2003 and has been consistently growing since. Its IDX search on agents and broker websites was used by more than 12 million users last year. The use of Showcase IDX also resulted in 83% more searches on Google for agent websites.

Today, it has grown into being the top IDX WordPress plugin for real estate, offering the inherent advantage of the latest technologies to real estate agents. And its all new Listing to Leads feature will take things to a new level. The feature is a result of intensive research carried out by the company to harness the benefits of lead magnets and strategies that allow agents to attract new leads organically and qualify existing leads too.

It's interesting to note that the feature makes creating lead listing landing pages extremely easy. They can create and share lead listing landing pages quickly and without much effort. They can then adapt the URL and paste it into the intended medium to be shared with the audience. Getting Listings To Leads is that simple and doesn’t require any coding from real estate agents.

Showcase IDX also offers real estate agents insights into how to make the most out of this feature. From using it as a hyperlink in emails to using it as a link on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn; there are many ways in which the new feature can be harnessed to its optimum potential. And with Real Estate IDX With MLS Listings, they can make their mark in the intensely competitive environment.

Showcase IDX was set up with the mission of making technology accessible to real estate agents to help them grow their business. With this brand new feature, they can further enhance that benefit by generating more leads, having everything on one system they already use, and saving good amounts every month too.

About Showcase IDX

Founded in 2003, the real estate search and consumer engagement platform has grown into a leading name in the industry with more than 12 million consumers using its IDX search on agent and broker websites in the past year.

