WVU Medicine Relies on Inspirata’s Dynamyx™ Digital Pathology Solution to Transform Pathology Services

Morgantown, WV / Tampa, FL, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, digital pathology and cancer informatics solution provider Inspirata is pleased to announce that its Dynamyx Digital Pathology solution has officially gone live at WVU to power the ambitious digital transformation at the University’s Department of Pathology, Anatomy and Laboratory Medicine (PALM).

Following its first investment in Inspirata’s digital pathology solutions in 2018, WVU’s PALM has continued to strive to provide high-value and state-of-the-art solutions in support of their clinical and academic missions. Now, PALM is adding a full Epic Beaker and Dynamyx integration to their workflows.

“This achievement was made possible through the close collaboration between Inspirata, our IT team, WVU pathologists and many other University and hospital support staff. Through Digital Pathology, we will add value to our clinical services while moving our Pathology residency and other educational programs in Anatomy and Biomedical Laboratory Sciences fully into the digital age,“ said Peter Perrotta MD, PALM Chair and System Director of Pathology Services.

“We have been working towards this moment for quite some time and are now looking forward to taking an evolutionary leap in our digital initiative,” says Charles Barkey, AVP IT at WVU Medicine. Mr. Barkey continues, “This is a seminal system upgrade that allows us to leverage the most sophisticated digital pathology solution available on the market for the use cases we have prioritized.”

Inspirata has also commented on its progress in helping WVU faculty members adopt digital pathology. “The PALM group at WVU has seen the value in digital pathology for some time. Now, equipped with our software robustly integrated with Beaker, they are well-positioned to bring their vision to the everyday workflow,” said Mark Lloyd, PhD, EVP and Founder of Inspirata.

Both organizations consider this upgrade an important catalyst for further adoption of digital pathology across the industry. “We see the value we bring through this project as another proof point in our mission to make every moment matter for our customers’ staff and patients,” said Satish Sanan, CEO of Inspirata.

About the West Virginia University Health System

The West Virginia University Health System, West Virginia’s largest health system with more than 1,800 beds and largest private employer, is comprised of 16 member hospitals, including a children’s hospital; three managed hospitals; and five institutes, all anchored by a 700-bed academic medical center in Morgantown, West Virginia. For more information, visit WVUMedicine.org.

About Inspirata, Inc.

Inspirata®, Inc. helps patients fighting cancer—and the clinicians they trust—to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally. For more information, please visit www.inspirata.com or contact info@inspirata.com.

