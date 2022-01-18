160 Nonprofit Organizations Receive Grants to Support Feeding Initiatives Across Food Lion’s Footprint

SALISBURY, N.C., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation has distributed more than $400,000 in grants to 160 nonprofit organizations across the omnichannel retailer’s 10-state footprint. The grants will support the organizations’ efforts to combat food insecurity and provide nutritional education to their communities. A full list of organizations receiving the grants can be found here.

“Our community partners are doing everything they can to meet unprecedented demand and we’re proud to support their efforts to help feed our neighbors in need,” said Adam Bass, President, Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation. “No one should have to choose between dinner and rent, or gas and groceries, but unfortunately that’s the reality for many of our neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, we’re working to change that. We know these organizations will continue to make a difference in the towns and cities we serve.”

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization operated by a volunteer board of directors comprised of Food Lion associates from different areas of the company. The Foundation’s focus is on fighting child hunger, helping partner organizations increase their "fresh" capacity so families can put nutritious meals on their tables and to provide nutrition education to support the health and wellness of Food Lion’s neighbors.

Since its inception in 2001, the Foundation has donated more than $15 million across Food Lion’s 10-state operating area. It has contributed significantly toward Food Lion Feeds providing more than 900 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 through a combination of product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; volunteer hours by associates; in-store retail campaigns; and the company’s pioneering food rescue program.



Nonprofit organizations are eligible for grants if they are affiliated with Feeding America® or the United Way. The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation holds two grant cycles each year. Applications for spring grants will be open Jan. 31 and can be found here.

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 900 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers .

