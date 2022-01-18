Quisitive Graduates to OTCQX Market

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS), a premier Microsoft solutions provider and payment solutions provider, today announced that it has officially joined the OTCQX® Best Market (“OTCQX”). In a press release announced earlier today, OTC Markets Group, Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), welcomed Quisitive and announced that the Company has qualified to trade on the OTCQX.



Effective today, Quisitive now trades on the OTCQX under the symbol “QUISF.” Investors can find current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are pleased to reach the next milestone in our journey as a publicly traded company, as we upgrade to trade on the OTCQX Market – the highest tier of OTC Markets. U.S. institutional and retail investors can now actively trade our stock with ease,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. “In conjunction with the operational progress our team continues to make in both Payments and Cloud Solutions segments, the upgrade elevates Quisitive’s status within the capital markets and provides us with the opportunity to enhance our corporate visibility and increase shareholder value.”

Securities Law USA acted as the Company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Centering on our LedgerPay product suite, our Payments Solutions business leverages the Microsoft Azure cloud to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from fifteen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

