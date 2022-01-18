Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) will release its second quarter fiscal 2022 results after the U.S. stock market closes on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) that day.



About Peloton

Peloton is the leading interactive fitness platform in the world with a loyal community of more than 6.2 million Members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. Peloton makes fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that encourage its Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry by developing a first-of-its-kind subscription platform that seamlessly combines the best equipment, proprietary networked software, and world-class streaming digital fitness and wellness content, creating a product that its Members love. The brand’s immersive content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread, Peloton Bike+, and Peloton App, which allows access to a full slate of fitness classes across disciplines, on any iOS or Android device, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku TVs, and Chromecast and Android TV. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a growing number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada, Germany and Australia. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

