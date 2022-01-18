Jairo Gonzalez CEO of Harvest Trading Cap becomes first Dominican to create a cryptocurrency

English French Portuguese

MIAMI, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dominican financial group Harvest Trading Cap by the hand of Jairo Gonzalez was created in 2015, a company dedicated to investment advisory in financial markets, in order to guide, advise and consolidate the finances of its customers.



Harvest Trading Cap strengthens and expands the knowledge of the Cryptocurrency market and has been rapidly introduced in the stock market and has become the most profitable trader in the Dominican Republic and Latin America.

Today, Harvest Trading Cap and its team led by CEO Manager Jairo Gonzalez have created and founded the first cryptocurrency in the Dominican Republic which was created with BlockChain technology to help secure transactions.

Harvest Coin is a solid and reliable cryptocurrency designed for FINTECH e-commerce. It will soon be used all over the world to enjoy its wide range of advantages and alternative services.

Harvest Coin is the official cryptocurrency of HARVEST TRADING CAP, whose strength comes from a financial ecosystem that provides multiple advisory services in international financial markets, education and securities trading in different sectors of the Fintech economy. HARVEST TRADING CAP holders will be able to access multiple benefits and rewards from anywhere in the world, the use of this trading resource will positively boost the economy.

Harvest Coin is the main asset that provides liquidity for trading transactions and will be used in all its services such as wallet and Harvest Exchange which is a centralized online exchange marketplace for trading cryptocurrencies, stocks and other assets.

But that's not all, this new cryptocurrency is supported by thousands of users and members of the Harvest Trading Cap community and Harvest Cap Exchange.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c088c229-671b-4c1a-a250-6aa59310284b

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e15c9cd-b0fe-4e4c-b536-ed411bcd21d7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e2a4a9d-0ebc-4150-a230-131e8ceb6e87