Portman Ridge Finance Corporation to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Small Cap Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTMN) (the “Company”) will participate in the Sidoti Virtual Small Cap Conference taking place on January 19-20, 2022.



Ted Goldthorpe, Chairman and CEO, and Patrick Schafer, CIO, will present and host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. The presentation will begin at 1:45 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, and can be accessed live at: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_B9sIWB1ETdaw4UP3O3_2_Q.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation may also be accessed on the Company's website at www.portmanridge.com in the Investor Relations section under Events and Presentations.

About Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTMN) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Portman Ridge’s middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. Portman Ridge’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC, an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors, LP.

Portman Ridge’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), earnings releases, press releases and other financial, operational and governance information are available on the Company's website at www.portmanridge.com.

Contacts:

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

650 Madison Avenue, 23rd floor

New York, NY 10022

info@portmanridge.com

Jason Roos

Jason.Roos@bcpartners.com

(212) 891-2880

Stephen Davidson

The Equity Group Inc.

sdavidson@equityny.com

(212) 836-9628