CTO Realty Growth Appoints Chris Drew to its Board of Directors

WINTER PARK, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) (the “Company” or “CTO”) today announced the appointment of Christopher J. Drew to its Board of Directors (the “Board”), such appointment to be effective January 18, 2022.



Mr. Drew is a Senior Managing Director of JLL Capital Markets, Americas and co-head of JLL’s Miami office. He joined JLL as part of the HFF acquisition and has more than a decade of commercial real estate experience. His primary responsibilities at JLL include overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Miami office and arranging joint venture equity, preferred equity, mezzanine financing and senior level financing for real estate assets located throughout the United States.

Chris also sits on the JLL Capital Markets Group’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee and is on the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami. Mr. Drew earned a Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Management and Sports Management from the University of Miami.

Laura M. Franklin, Chairman of the Board, stated, “We are very pleased to welcome Chris to the Board and we feel fortunate to have an additional director with his background and experience.” Ms. Franklin continued, “His knowledge and experience align well with the criteria established by the Board and the needs of the Company at this point in the execution of our strategic business plan.”

Mr. Drew said, “I’m honored to join the CTO Realty Growth Board of Directors and I’m excited to work with John, Laura and the rest of the Board to provide guidance and oversight to enable the Company’s continued growth and success.”

As a result of the appointment of Mr. Drew, the size of the Company’s Board will temporarily expand to seven members, six of whom are independent. The Company currently anticipates reducing the size of the Board back to six members as of the completion of the election of directors in connection with the 2022 Annual Meeting. Mr. Drew will be a member of the Company’s Audit and Governance committees.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also owns an approximate 16% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.ctoreit.com.

