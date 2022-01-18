The Chemours Company Awards Matrix PDM Engineering Front-End Engineering Design and Detail Engineering for a Project at Its Washington Works, West Virginia Facility

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX) announced today that The Chemours Company (Chemours) has awarded Matrix PDM Engineering the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) and detail design engineering for an industrial project at its Washington Works, West Virginia facility. The project is the first to be awarded under a recently signed Master Service Agreement.



“We are pleased to have selected Matrix PDM Engineering for this critical project work,” said Mark A. Cotugno, Global Procurement Director, Enterprise Capital for Chemours. “Their strong team, well-aligned execution plan, and common core values were key to their selection.”

Products produced at Chemours Washington Works facility — the company’s largest Advanced Performance Materials manufacturing site — support the continued safety and growth of the construction, semiconductor, automotive, aerospace, and household goods industries, among others.

“We look forward to partnering with The Chemours Company on this important project and appreciate the trust and confidence they have placed in us to perform the upfront and detailed engineering required for this project,” said Matrix Service Company President and Chief Executive Officer, John R Hewitt. “We look forward to doing so, and to building a long-standing relationship to provide service at Washington Works and elsewhere across their portfolio of assets.”

About Matrix Service Company

Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX), through its subsidiaries, is a leading North American industrial engineering, construction, and maintenance contractor headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea.

The Company reports its financial results in three key operating segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

With a focus on sustainability, building strong Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) practices, and living our core values, Matrix ranks among the Top Contractors by Engineering-News Record, has been recognized for its Board diversification, is an active signatory to CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion, and is recognized as a Great Place to Work®. To learn more about Matrix Service Company, visit www.matrixservicecompany.com and read our inaugural Sustainability Report.

