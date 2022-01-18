Progress Reports 2021 Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

Q4 and FY21 Revenue and EPS Significantly Ahead of Guidance

Integration of Kemp On Target as Acquisition Drives Projected Fiscal 2022 Revenue Growth

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended November 30, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights:

Revenue of $140.1 million increased 14% year-over-year on an actual currency basis and 15% year-over-year on a constant currency basis.

Non-GAAP revenue of $143.7 million increased 11% on both an actual currency basis and a constant currency basis.

Annualized Recurring Revenue ("ARR") of $486 million increased 12% year-over-year on a constant currency basis.

Operating margin was 15% and Non-GAAP operating margin was 36%.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.33 compared to $0.39 in the same quarter last year, a decrease of 15%.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.92 compared to $0.91 in the same quarter last year, an increase of 1%.

“We're very pleased with our performance throughout 2021, and especially our Q4 results that significantly beat our guidance for revenue and earnings,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO at Progress. “We're also thrilled with the customer response and rapid integration pace of Kemp, whose acquisition we completed in November. As a leader in the Application Experience ("AX") space, Kemp fits our total growth strategy perfectly, and the acquisition will enable us to drive significant value to our shareholders while bringing a very talented team to Progress that will contribute to our future success.”

Additional financial highlights included(1):

Three Months Ended GAAP Non-GAAP (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 % Change November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 % Change Revenue $ 140,128 $ 122,385 14 % $ 143,725 $ 129,063 11 % Income from operations $ 20,358 $ 18,514 10 % $ 51,627 $ 48,081 7 % Operating margin 15 % 15 % — 36 % 37 % (100) bps Net income $ 14,926 $ 17,661 (15) % $ 41,292 $ 41,118 — % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.39 (15) % $ 0.92 $ 0.91 1 % Cash from operations (GAAP) /Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 43,928 $ 42,762 3 % $ 42,447 $ 40,656 4 %

(1)See Legal Notice Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

Other fiscal fourth quarter 2021 metrics and recent results included:

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $157.4 million at the end of the quarter.

DSO was 60 days compared to 54 days in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020 and 54 days in the fiscal third quarter of 2021.

On January 10, 2022, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.175 per share of common stock that will be paid on March 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2022.

On November 1, 2021, the company completed the acquisition of Kemp Technologies, Inc., a leader in the Application Experience space.

“Q4 results were outstanding across every metric and we're very pleased with such a strong close to our fiscal 2021,” said Anthony Folger, CFO at Progress. “As we begin to realize synergies from the acquisition of Kemp, we are very well positioned to deliver strong financial results in 2022 and beyond. We exit 2021 having grown our ARR by 12%, while at the same time, achieving Non-GAAP operating margins of over 40% for the second year in a row.”

Full Year Results

Fiscal Year Ended GAAP Non-GAAP (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 % Change November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 % Change Revenue $ 531,313 $ 442,150 20 % $ 557,304 $ 456,212 22 % Income from operations $ 116,102 $ 107,728 8 % $ 229,159 $ 182,761 25 % Operating margin 22 % 24 % (200) bps 41 % 40 % 100 bps Net income $ 78,420 $ 79,722 (2) % $ 172,886 $ 140,082 23 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.76 $ 1.76 — % $ 3.87 $ 3.09 25 % Cash from operations (GAAP) /Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 178,530 $ 144,847 23 % $ 179,395 $ 142,453 26 %

2022 Business Outlook

Progress provides the following guidance for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2022 and the fiscal first quarter ending February 28, 2022, together with actual results for the same periods in the fiscal year ending November 30, 2021:

FY 2022 Guidance FY 2021 Actual (In millions, except percentages and per share amounts) FY 2022

GAAP FY 2022

Non-GAAP FY 2021

GAAP FY 2021

Non-GAAP Revenue $597 - $607 $605 - $615 $ 531 $ 557 Diluted earnings per share $1.93 - $2.03 $3.95 - $4.05 $ 1.76 $ 3.87 Operating margin 21% 39% 22% 41% Cash from operations (GAAP) /

Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $188 - $193 $185 - $190 $ 179 $ 179 Effective tax rate 20 - 21% 20 - 21% 18% 20%





Q1 2022 Guidance Q1 2021 Actual (In millions, except per share amounts) Q1 2022

GAAP Q1 2022

Non-GAAP Q1 2021

GAAP Q1 2021

Non-GAAP Revenue $136 - $139 $139 - $142 $ 121 $ 132 Diluted earnings per share $0.32 - $0.34 $0.83 - $0.85 $ 0.42 $ 0.95

Based on current exchange rates, the expected negative currency translation impact on Progress' fiscal year 2022 business outlook compared to 2021 exchange rates is approximately $7.5 million on GAAP and non-GAAP revenue, and approximately $0.03 on GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. The expected negative currency translation impact on Progress' fiscal Q1 2022 business outlook compared to 2021 exchange rates on GAAP and non-GAAP revenue is approximately $2.5 million. The expected negative currency translation impact on GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for fiscal Q1 2022 is approximately $0.01. To the extent that there are changes in exchange rates versus the current environment, this may have an impact on Progress' business outlook.

Conference Call

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended (In thousands, except per share data) November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 % Change November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 % Change Revenue: Software licenses $ 41,236 $ 37,443 10 % $ 156,590 $ 115,249 36 % Maintenance and services 98,892 84,942 16 % 374,723 326,901 15 % Total revenue 140,128 122,385 14 % 531,313 442,150 20 % Costs of revenue: Cost of software licenses 1,508 1,171 29 % 5,271 4,473 18 % Cost of maintenance and services 15,355 14,137 9 % 58,242 49,744 17 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 4,217 2,923 44 % 14,936 7,897 89 % Total costs of revenue 21,080 18,231 16 % 78,449 62,114 26 % Gross profit 119,048 104,154 14 % 452,864 380,036 19 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 37,422 32,013 17 % 125,890 100,113 26 % Product development 26,759 24,482 9 % 103,338 88,599 17 % General and administrative 18,793 15,302 23 % 65,128 54,004 21 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 9,160 7,565 21 % 31,996 20,049 60 % Restructuring expenses 5,175 4,080 27 % 6,308 5,906 7 % Acquisition-related expenses 1,381 2,198 (37)% 4,102 3,637 13 % Total operating expenses 98,690 85,640 15 % 336,762 272,308 24 % Income from operations 20,358 18,514 10 % 116,102 107,728 8 % Other expense, net (6,159 ) (1,887 ) (226)% (20,568 ) (11,093 ) (85)% Income before income taxes 14,199 16,627 (15)% 95,534 96,635 (1)% (Benefit) provision for income taxes (727 ) (1,034 ) (30)% 17,114 16,913 1 % Net income $ 14,926 $ 17,661 (15)% $ 78,420 $ 79,722 (2)% Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.39 (13)% $ 1.79 $ 1.78 1 % Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.39 (15)% $ 1.76 $ 1.76 — % Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 43,974 44,723 (2)% 43,916 44,886 (2)% Diluted 44,853 45,140 (1)% 44,620 45,321 (2)% Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.175 $ 0.175 — % $ 0.700 $ 0.670 4 %





Stock-based compensation is included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations, as follows: Cost of revenue $ 327 $ 357 (8) % $ 1,561 $ 1,336 17 % Sales and marketing 1,376 1,267 9 % 6,055 4,462 36 % Product development 1,925 1,768 9 % 8,104 7,286 11 % General and administrative 4,111 2,731 51 % 14,004 10,398 35 % Total $ 7,739 $ 6,123 26 % $ 29,724 $ 23,482 27 %

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 157,373 $ 105,995 Accounts receivable, net 99,815 84,040 Unbilled receivables and contract assets 25,816 24,917 Other current assets 39,549 23,983 Assets held for sale 15,255 — Total current assets 337,808 238,935 Property and equipment, net 14,345 29,817 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 958,337 704,473 Right-of-use lease assets 25,253 30,635 Long-term unbilled receivables and contract assets 17,464 17,133 Other assets 10,330 20,789 Total assets $ 1,363,537 $ 1,041,782 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 84,215 $ 70,899 Current portion of long-term debt, net 25,767 18,242 Short-term operating lease liabilities 7,926 7,015 Short-term deferred revenue 205,021 166,387 Total current liabilities 322,929 262,543 Long-term debt, net 239,992 364,260 Long-term operating lease liabilities 23,130 26,966 Long-term deferred revenue 47,359 26,908 Convertible senior notes, net 294,535 — Other long-term liabilities 23,103 15,092 Shareholders' equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 354,676 306,244 Retained earnings 57,813 39,769 Total shareholders' equity 412,489 346,013 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,363,537 $ 1,041,782

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended (In thousands) November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 14,926 $ 17,661 $ 78,420 $ 79,722 Depreciation and amortization 18,105 12,044 61,179 34,765 Stock-based compensation 7,739 6,123 29,724 23,482 Other non-cash adjustments 5,631 (2,024 ) 9,763 6,287 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (2,473 ) 8,958 (556 ) 591 Net cash flows from operating activities 43,928 42,762 178,530 144,847 Capital expenditures (1,913 ) (3,098 ) (4,654 ) (6,517 ) Issuances of common stock, net of repurchases 5,786 (37,927 ) (19,967 ) (48,901 ) Dividend payments to shareholders (8,189 ) (7,542 ) (31,561 ) (29,900 ) Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (253,961 ) (213,057 ) (253,961 ) (213,057 ) Proceeds from the issuance of debt, net of payment of issuance costs — 98,500 — 98,500 Payments of principal on long-term debt (5,644 ) (3,763 ) (117,313 ) (11,288 ) Proceeds from issuance of Notes, net of issuance costs — — 349,196 — Purchase of capped calls — — (43,056 ) — Proceeds from sale of long-lived assets, net — 889 — 889 Other (6,311 ) (888 ) (5,836 ) (2,263 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (226,304 ) (124,124 ) 51,378 (67,690 ) Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, beginning of period 383,677 230,119 105,995 173,685 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, end of period $ 157,373 $ 105,995 $ 157,373 $ 105,995

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES - FOURTH QUARTER

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended % Change (In thousands, except per share data) November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 Non-GAAP Adjusted revenue: GAAP revenue $ 140,128 $ 122,385 Acquisition-related revenue(1) 3,597 6,678 Non-GAAP revenue $ 143,725 100 % $ 129,063 100 % 11 % Adjusted income from operations: GAAP income from operations $ 20,358 15 % $ 18,514 15 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 13,377 9 % 10,488 8 % Stock-based compensation 7,739 5 % 6,123 4 % Restructuring expenses and other 5,175 4 % 4,080 3 % Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses 4,978 3 % 8,876 7 % Non-GAAP income from operations $ 51,627 36 % $ 48,081 37 % 7 % Adjusted net income: GAAP net income $ 14,926 11 % $ 17,661 14 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 13,377 9 % 10,488 8 % Stock-based compensation 7,739 5 % 6,123 5 % Restructuring expenses and other 5,175 4 % 4,080 3 % Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses 4,978 3 % 8,876 7 % Amortization of discount on Notes 2,861 2 % — — % Provision for income taxes (7,764 ) (5)% (6,110 ) (5)% Non-GAAP net income $ 41,292 29 % $ 41,118 32 % — % Adjusted diluted earnings per share: GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.39 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.30 0.23 Stock-based compensation 0.17 0.14 Restructuring expenses and other 0.12 0.09 Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses 0.11 0.20 Amortization for discount on Notes 0.06 — Provision for income taxes (0.17 ) (0.14 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.92 $ 0.91 1 % Non-GAAP weighted avg shares outstanding - diluted 44,853 45,140 (1)% (1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES - FISCAL YEAR

(Unaudited)

Fiscal Year Ended % Change (In thousands, except per share data) November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 Non-GAAP Adjusted revenue: GAAP revenue $ 531,313 $ 442,150 Acquisition-related revenue(1) 25,991 14,062 Non-GAAP revenue $ 557,304 100 % $ 456,212 100 % 22 % Adjusted income from operations: GAAP income from operations $ 116,102 22 % $ 107,728 24 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 46,932 8 % 27,946 6 % Stock-based compensation 29,724 5 % 23,482 5 % Restructuring expenses and other 6,308 1 % 5,906 1 % Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses 30,093 5 % 17,699 4 % Non-GAAP income from operations $ 229,159 41 % $ 182,761 40 % 25 % Adjusted net income: GAAP net income $ 78,420 15 % $ 79,722 18 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 46,932 8 % 27,946 6 % Stock-based compensation 29,724 6 % 23,482 5 % Restructuring expenses and other 6,308 1 % 5,906 1 % Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses 30,093 5 % 17,699 4 % Amortization of discount on Notes 7,209 1 % — — % Provision for income taxes (25,800 ) (5)% (14,673 ) (3)% Non-GAAP net income $ 172,886 31 % $ 140,082 31 % 23 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share: GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.76 $ 1.76 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1.05 0.62 Stock-based compensation 0.67 0.51 Restructuring expenses and other 0.14 0.13 Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses 0.67 0.39 Amortization of discount on Notes 0.16 — Provision for income taxes (0.58 ) (0.32 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 3.87 $ 3.09 25 % Non-GAAP weighted avg shares outstanding - diluted 44,620 45,321 (2)% (1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities.

OTHER NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

Quarter to Date Adjusted Free Cash Flow (In thousands) Q4 2021 Q4 2020 % Change Cash flows from operations $ 43,928 $ 42,762 3 % Purchases of property and equipment (1,913 ) (3,098 ) (38)% Free cash flow 42,015 39,664 6 % Add back: restructuring payments 432 992 (56)% Adjusted free cash flow $ 42,447 $ 40,656 4 %





Year to Date Adjusted Free Cash Flow (In thousands) FY 2021 FY 2020 % Change Cash flows from operations $ 178,530 $ 144,847 23 % Purchases of property and equipment (4,654 ) (6,517 ) (29)% Free cash flow 173,876 138,330 26 % Add back: restructuring payments 5,519 4,123 34 % Adjusted free cash flow $ 179,395 $ 142,453 26 %

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE

(Unaudited)

Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue Guidance Fiscal Year Ended Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2021 November 30, 2022 (In millions) Low % Change High % Change GAAP revenue $ 531.3 $ 596.5 12 % $ 606.5 14 % Acquisition-related adjustments - revenue(1) 26.0 8.5 (67)% 8.5 (67)% Non-GAAP revenue $ 557.3 $ 605.0 9 % $ 615.0 10 % (1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Ipswitch and Chef.





Fiscal Year 2022 Non-GAAP Operating Margin Guidance Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2022 (In millions) Low High GAAP income from operations $ 125.0 $ 130.0 GAAP operating margin 21 % 21 % Acquisition-related revenue 8.5 8.5 Restructuring expense 1.2 1.2 Stock-based compensation 33.0 33.0 Acquisition-related expenses 0.8 0.8 Amortization of intangibles 69.3 69.3 Total adjustments 112.8 112.8 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 237.8 $ 242.8 Non-GAAP operating margin 39 % 39 %





Fiscal Year 2022 Non-GAAP Earnings per Share and Effective Tax Rate Guidance Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2022 (In millions, except per share data) Low High GAAP net income $ 86.1 $ 90.6 Adjustments (from previous table) 112.8 112.8 Income tax adjustment(2) (22.5 ) (22.5 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 176.4 $ 180.9 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.93 $ 2.03 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 3.95 $ 4.05 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 44.7 44.7 (2)Tax adjustment is based on a non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 21% for Low and 20% for High, calculated as follows: Non-GAAP income from operations $ 237.8 $ 242.8 Other (expense) income (15.7 ) (15.7 ) Non-GAAP income from continuing operations before income taxes 222.1 227.1 Non-GAAP net income 176.4 180.9 Tax provision $ 45.7 $ 46.2 Non-GAAP tax rate 21 % 20 %

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE

(Unaudited)

Fiscal Year 2022 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Guidance Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2022 (In millions) Low High Cash flows from operations (GAAP) $ 188 $ 193 Purchases of property and equipment (6 ) (6 ) Add back: restructuring payments 3 3 Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 185 $ 190

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR Q1 2022 GUIDANCE

(Unaudited)

Q1 2022 Revenue Guidance Three Months Ended Three Months Ending February 28, 2021 February 28, 2022 (In millions) Low % Change High % Change GAAP revenue $ 121.3 $ 136.4 12 % $ 139.4 15 % Acquisition-related adjustments - revenue(1) 10.5 2.6 (75)% 2.6 (75)% Non-GAAP revenue $ 131.8 $ 139.0 5 % $ 142.0 8 % (1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Ipswitch and Chef.



