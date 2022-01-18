New open architecture transceiver brings advanced EW performance to smaller platforms

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced the new RFM3202 sensor open systems architecture (SOSA) aligned wideband transceiver for demanding spectrum processing applications. With four high-bandwidth frequency-conversion channels, the new RFM3202 can achieve what previously required multiple products, enabling much-needed capabilities for smaller platforms.

Why It Matters: Smaller, lighter platforms such as unmanned vehicles, next-generation electronic attack pods and space-constrained seaborne vessels will be able to mitigate advanced electronic threats better.

“Given today’s pace of technology development, the traditional approach of custom-designed modules and subsystems is too slow,” said Kevin Beals, vice president and general manager, Mercury Microwave and Mixed Signal. “By adopting a modular open systems architecture approach like SOSA, we can deliver the latest capabilities at the speed of relevance. Our new purpose-built RFM3202 transceiver’s broadband technology delivers on these demands, enabling users to better mitigate electronic threats without sacrificing affordability, performance or scalability.”

Next-Generation Performance in a Compact and Standardized Form Factor

Includes two up-conversion channels and two down-conversion channels

Delivers 2 GHz of instantaneous bandwidth per channel

Tunable frequency range of 2–18 GHz

Integrated channel-independent local oscillators

3U OpenVPX™ compliant and SOSA aligned design



With multiple high bandwidth channels, the RFM3202 transceiver offers differentiating performance to electronic warfare, electronic intelligence, radar, and spectrum processing applications. The transceiver expands Mercury’s broad portfolio of RF processing and direct conversion modules, and when coupled with Mercury’s DCM3220 digitization module, it can digitize and process the selected 2 GHz for a full sensor-chain solution.

Mercury envisions, creates and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet their customers’ most pressing high-tech needs, and is currently accepting orders for RFM3202 modules. Visit the RFM3202 product page for more information or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com.

About the SOSA Consortium

The Open Group Sensor Open Systems Architecture™ (SOSA) Consortium aims to create a common framework for transitioning sensor systems to an open systems architecture, based on key interfaces and open standards established by industry-government consensus. The SOSA Consortium enables government and industry to collaboratively develop open standards and best practices to enable, enhance, and accelerate the deployment of affordable, capable, interoperable sensor systems.

For more information about the SOSA Consortium, please visit www.opengroup.org/content/sensor-open-systems-architecture-sosa.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®

Mercury Systems is a global commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the company delivers trusted, secure open architecture processing solutions powering a broad range of mission-critical applications in the most challenging and demanding environments. Inspired by its purpose of delivering Innovation that Matters, By and For People Who Matter, Mercury helps make the world a safer, more secure place for all. To learn more, visit mrcy.com, or follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

