American Airlines Names Gregory D. Smith to Its Board of Directors

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) today announced the election of Gregory D. Smith, 55, to its board of directors. Smith will serve on the board’s Audit Committee and Corporate Governance, Public Responsibility and Safety Committee.



“We are very pleased Greg has agreed to join the American Airlines board,” said American’s Chairman and CEO Doug Parker. “Greg is a highly accomplished leader who has held key finance, operations and strategy roles over the course of three decades at Boeing. His experience and strong knowledge of the aviation and aerospace industry will be tremendous assets to American.”

Smith retired from The Boeing Company in July 2021 after a more than 30-year career. He most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, with responsibility for the company’s Enterprise Operations, Finance, Strategy and Shared Services organizations. He managed Boeing’s overall financial activities and drove operational excellence by overseeing the company’s manufacturing, operations, supply chain, quality and program management teams. He also led the company’s global financing arm, Boeing Capital, its corporate audit function, and its environmental, social and governance work.

During his time at Boeing, Smith held a number of other key leadership roles including Vice President of Finance, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, and Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis. In between his two stints at Boeing, he spent four years at Raytheon Company as Vice President of Investor Relations.

Smith currently serves on the board of directors of Intel Corporation, as well as Lurie Children’s Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Healthcare in Chicago.

