MASS Group Awarded GSA Renewal Contract

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MASS Group, a software company providing full lifecycle capability to track, manage, and maintain an organization's assets, equipment, and inventory, is pleased to announce its Federal Supply Contract Extension as a GSA Contractor. With a new contract period of Jan. 18, 2012, to Jan 17, 2027, MASS Group looks forward to continuing the promising partnership for another five years after having a successful and committed partnership or the past decade.

About MASS Group

Manufacturing Automation & Software Systems, Inc. dba MASS Group is on a mission to deliver affordable and easy-to-use warehouse, production, and maintenance management solutions. At MASS Group, we see ourselves as partners in helping our customers achieve their business goals. We aim to diligently listen and respond to our clients by providing tailored solutions to fit their unique business needs.

Since 1998, MASS Group has established themselves as a reputable software distributor. The company has evolved over the years in developing, selling, and supporting its software suite called Traceability Made Easy® (TME®). TME® is an all-in-one cloud-based software solution that provides end-to-end capabilities across the entire supply chain and delivers a single source of truth to manage, track, and communicate enterprise activities that provide a real-time view into critical business processes.

As a company, we also strive to provide a challenging and rewarding work environment for our greatest asset - our employees. Through the dedication of our employees, we aim to deliver innovative products supported by high-quality customer care to help our clients achieve their highest goals.

You can contact us via phone at 1-800-842-2790 or email at sales@massgroup.com.

