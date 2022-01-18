Innovative Satellite and 5G Components Provider AmpliTech Presents Growth Strategy and Outlook in Little Grapevine Virtual Fireside Chat Thursday, Jan. 20th at 4pm ET

Bohemia, NY, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications, announced today that its CEO, Fawad Maqbool, will present the Company’s growth strategy and outlook on Thursday, January 20th at 4:00 pm ET in a virtual fireside chat with Little Grapevine held via Zoom.

Investors must register in advance via the following link: Meeting Registration - Zoom to participate in the call. All investors are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Fawad Maqbool, CEO, commented, “We have substantially transformed AmpliTech over the past year to fully leverage the potential of our cutting-edge radio frequency signal processing technologies in satellite communications, 5G connectivity, quantum computing and other applications. We are eager to update investors on all that we have done and our exciting outlook for 2022 and beyond.

“At the core, our solutions and expertise enable our customers to move data with greater efficiency, improved reliability, reduced power, and at a lower cost. Over the past year we recapitalized our business, up-listed to Nasdaq, expanded our sales and marketing team and efforts, initiated the design and production of proprietary MMIC signal processing chip designs, and completed the acquisition of Spectrum Semiconductor Materials in late December, which we expect to nearly quadruple our revenue run rate.

“Based on progress building our business, our state-of-the-art technology and the large and growing markets we are targeting, we believe AmpliTech represents an attractive growth investment that deserves broader exposure.”

AmpliTech at a Glance:

Market Cap: $34M Current Cash $17M

Enterprise Value $17M 2022 Order Backlog* $1.2M

EV / 2022 Order Backlog: 1.5x

* AmpliTech order backlog is expected to ship largely in the first half of 2022.

About Little Grapevine

Little Grapevine™ is an invitation-only website that invites companies to participate in recurring on-line virtual conferences with video presentations, video interviews, podcasts and more. Content is conveniently archived and categorized on littlegrapevine.com, which serves as an all-in-one tool for investors seeking to research companies in the microcap space. At the end of each presentation, featured companies are required to answer Little Grapevine's questions about their business. For more information about Little Grapevine, visit www.littlegrapevine.com

About AmpliTech (www.AmpliTechinc.com)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) microwave components for global satellite communications, telecom (5G & IoT), space, defense, and quantum computing markets as well as systems and component design consulting services. AmpliTech has a 13+ year track record of developing high performance, custom solutions to meet the unique needs of some of the largest companies in the global industries we serve. We are proud of the unique skills, experience and dedication of our focused team which enables us to deliver superior solutions, faster time to market, competitive pricing and excellent customer satisfaction and repeat business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things: (i) the impact of the acquisition of Spectrum Semiconductor Materials on the Company’s operating results; (ii) trends affecting the Company's ﬁnancial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, all of which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising, these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Corporate Social Media

Twitter: @AmpliTechAMPG

Instagram: @AmpliTechampg

Facebook: AmpliTechInc

Investor Social Media

Twitter: @AMPG_IR

StockTwits: @AMPG_IR

Company Contact:

Shan Sawant, Director of Communications

AmpliTech Group, Inc.

shan@AmpliTech.com

646-546-7128

Investor Contact:

David Collins or Bill Jones, Investor Relations

Catalyst IR

AMPG@catalyst-ir.com

212-924-9800