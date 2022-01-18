New Sustainable Men’s Parka Jacket With Hood - Best Waterproof Winter Coat Canada

Montreal, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec -

Canadian fashion brand Frank And Oak has launched a new piece of apparel called the Alpine parka.

The jacket features an outer shell made of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Its inner lining is made of featherless PrimaLoft® PowerPlume™ insulation.

More information surrounding Frank And Oak’s new jacket can be found at: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/mens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

As the winter season proceeds, Canadians can expect the mercury to drop even further. The nippier weather means people should have a reliable jacket that is both insulating and easy to move around in.

Frank And Oak’s new Alpine parka comes with a recycled faux sherpa hood, ribbed cuffs, inside waist adjustment, and two-layer breathable fabric. It keeps wearers warm and dry through snow and rain, owing to its 3K/3K waterproofing technology.

Frank And Oak take their jackets a step ahead by intentionally using sustainably sourced raw materials in them. Hence, the brand offers customers a more eco-friendly alternative to the clothes available at mainstream stores.

As previously announced, the Alpine parka is 100% machine washable, without any risk of shrinking or its colour fading on repeated cleaning. Customers have a broad range of sizes to choose from—XS to XXL. The piece comes in 3 distinct and sophisticated colours: rosin, black, and coffee bean.

As part of a special promotion, all purchases above $75 will have shipping costs waived. Most orders see fulfillment within 5 days and have a 15-day-return policy. The brand has partnered with payment processor Sezzle so buyers can pay for the parka in 4 interest-free instalments.

About Frank And Oak

Frank And Oak is a clothing brand driven by the intersection of style and sustainability. They create apparel that is beneficial for the planet, in line with customers’ tastes and aesthetics. Aside from outerwear, the store also retails products such as loungewear, shirts, pants, sleepwear, and underwear.

A spokesperson says, “We believe that everyone has a role in protecting the planet. With the amount of clothing that ends up in landfills, we decided to reuse fabrics to give them a new lease of life. Our newly introduced Alpine winter jacket is proof that thinking outside the box can yield wonderful results.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VI_9t6Jsn7Y

Interested parties can visit https://ca.frankandoak.com for more details on the parka.

###

For more information about Frank And Oak, contact the company here:



Frank And Oak

Anne Gael Plante

+1-514-889-8701

anne-gael.plante@frankandoak.com

702 St-Viateur E, Suite 702,

Montréal, QC H2T 1A8,

Canada