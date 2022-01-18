Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Final Annual 2021 Capital Gains Distributions for Purpose Fund Corp. and Big Banc Split Corp. Funds

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce the final annual 2021 capital gain distributions for its corporate class open-end exchange traded funds and closed-end funds (“the Funds”). The distributions represent capital gains realized by the Funds during the year.

Shareholders of record at the close of business on January 25, 2022, will receive the 2021 annual capital gains distribution on January 31, 2022, and such gains will be applicable for the 2022 tax year. The final year-end capital gain distributions for these funds will be paid in cash.

Details of the per unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Purpose Fund Corp. Funds Ticker Symbol Exchange Final Annual Capital Gains Distribution Per Share Purpose Core Dividend Fund – ETF Series PDF TSX $0.0400 Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF Series PHE TSX $0.2200 Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Series PHE.B TSX $0.1450 Purpose Best Ideas Fund – ETF Series PBI TSX $0.7850 Purpose Best Ideas Fund – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Series PBI.B TSX $0.7000 Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series BNC TSX $0.2000 Purpose Behavioural Opportunities Fund – ETF Series BHAV NEO $0.0800 Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series RDE NEO $0.0250 Purpose Tactical Asset Allocation Fund – ETF Series RTA NEO $0.2015





Big Banc Split Corp. Ticker Symbol Exchange Final Annual Capital Gains Distribution Per Share Big Banc Split Corp. – Class A Shares BNK TSX $1.2410

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $14 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.