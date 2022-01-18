ELIS Token (XLS) Now Listed on MEXC Global, recently named best crypto exchange in Asia

Dublin, Ireland, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To further accelerate market entry capabilities, ELIS is now listing their ELIS token 'XLS' on MEXC Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges with billions of USD in daily trading volume.

ELIS has its own R&D and production facilities, where they produce drones which can automatically check and monitor the integrity of geomembranes in real time. Real-time measurement, important for immediate detection of geomembrane damage, makes it possible to address issues before any serious environmental damage occurs.

ELIS's in-house developed technology is important in environmental protection, especially groundwater protection against contaminants, predominantly in the mining industry, where waterproofing geomembranes are used. ELIS's drones are deployed mainly on landfills and tailings ponds.

ELIS introduces three major advancements:

● AI-powered precision drone deployment in an industry (leak detection) that has not seen any major technical advancement in over 25 years, making the measurement process faster, cheaper, and more precise.

● ELIS drones have sensors that are over 100 times more precise than the industry standard, assuring reliable performance.

● Use of Ethereum blockchain as an external, immutable record for undisputable survey time stamps and sensory data.

XLS tokens will be offered in the form of a direct listing through MEXC's Kickstarter platform. A limited pre-sale of XLS tokens to enterprise partners has already happened off-chain as part of the company's growth strategy. Up until now, there has been no public offering of tokens.

This is the first direct listing of the XLS token on a centralized exchange, intended to accelerate product development and provide widespread access to the technology.

The listing is scheduled for January 19, 2022, at 8 PM UTC+8.

About ELIS Technologies Ltd:

ELIS is an Ireland-based robotics and AI enterprise providing solutions in the field of intelligent leak detection systems.

Established in 2018 by a team of leak detection professionals, ELIS offers more than 25 years of experience and elevates the leak detection industry services into the new era of automation.

ELIS's intelligent systems autonomously navigate drones, gather spatial readings of artificial electric field, and mark precise GPS coordinates of any field discrepancies - leaks. Data is interpreted by a neuronal network and recorded on a public blockchain, which creates indisputable proof of measurement.

ELIS drones provide the fastest and most accurate leak detection service on the current market. Overall, ELIS's advancements help to reduce the adverse impact of toxic leaks on the environment, enhancing regulatory certainty and saving the time and resources of its clients.

Contact:

info@elis.tech

Related Links:

Official Website: https://www.elis.tech

Twitter: https://twitter.com/elis_tech

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/elistech

Telegram Discussion Group：https://t.me/elis_tech

Telegram Announcement Channel：https://t.me/elis_tech_ann

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/elistech/

Discord: https://discord.gg/cfVcypnsTG

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDih8A9rMUz1poNy0tnwk6Q/videos

Related Images











Image 1: Strategic Partnership Between MEXC Global and ELIS Technologies Ltd





XLS tokens will be offered in the form of a direct listing through MEXC's Kickstarter platform.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment