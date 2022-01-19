Did You Acquire (CLOV) before November 17, 2020? Should Clover Health Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV), formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE: IPOC) ("SCH", "Clover", or the "Company") against certain officers and directors.



Last year a class action lawsuit was filed against Clover. The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) SCH had performed inadequate due diligence into Legacy Clover before the Business Combination, or else ignored and failed to disclose multiple red flags concerning Legacy Clover's business and operations; (ii) since, before the Business Combination, Legacy Clover and Clover have been under active investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") for multiple issues ranging from kickbacks to marketing practices to undisclosed third-party deals; (iii) Legacy Clover's and Clover's sales were, and are, driven in large part by an undisclosed related party deal, misleading marketing targeting the elderly, and other illicit practices; (iv) Defendants overstated the capabilities of the Company's technology; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Clover Health, formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, holding shares before November 17, 2020, you may have standing to hold Clover Health harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

