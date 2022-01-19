Riber: Order for a Research / Pilot production MBE machine in Asia

English French

Bezons, January 19, 2022 – 8:00am – RIBER, the global leader for Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing a multi-million Euros order for an automatic MBE system in Asia.



A Japanese company has ordered an automatic MBE 412 system for the development and production of opto-electronics devices for high-speed optical fiber communication.

The MBE 412 system is the most suitable 4-inches wafer MBE research and pilot production tool on the market for III-V and advanced materials.

This order will be delivered in 2022.

