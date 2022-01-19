Proactive news headlines including Valor Resources, OliveX Holdings, Lake Resources and Duke Exploration

Sydney, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) has expanded its landholding at the Picha Copper-Silver Project in Peru hot on the heels of strong results from the 2021 exploration program. Click here

OliveX Holdings Ltd (NSX:OLX) has entered into a landmark partnership with a wholly-owned subsidiary of fitness franchise brand, TRIB3 International (TRIB3), to create TRIB3 digital experiences and NFTs. Click here

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF) is increasing the future production base case for its flagship Kachi Lithium Brine Project to 50,000 tonnes per year of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) for its definitive feasibility study (DFS). Click here

Duke Exploration Ltd (ASX:DEX) has been highlighted by Morgans as a company with undervalued assets with great prospectivity, especially considering the potential scale of the Bundarra intrusive deposit. Click here

Nico Resources Ltd (ASX:NC1) is the latest resources stock to join the ASX under the ticker ‘NC1’. Click here

Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) recently found further exploration success at the Brooks oil and gas property in Alberta, Canada. Click here

Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE, OTC:ARRXF)’s critical minerals spinout, ChemX Materials Limited, has joined the local share market under the ticker ‘CMX’. Click here

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS)’s partner on the Canbelego Project, Helix Resources Limited, has struck a 29-metre copper zone during drilling at the western New South Wales site. Click here

Astro Resources NL (ASX:ARO) has raised a $3.553 million war chest from sophisticated investors to develop its existing precious metals and heavy mineral sand assets and take advantage of new gold opportunities in Nevada. Click here

Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN)’s share price has risen as much as 27.3% intraday to $0.014 per share after the gold and base metals company confirmed the prospectivity of geochemical targets identified at its Yidby Road Gold Project in the southern Murchison Province of Western Australia. Click here

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF) is gearing up to kickstart further resource development drilling at its flagship 9.6-million-ounce Estelle Gold Project in Alaska’s prolific Tintina Gold Belt after geophysics confirmed further continuous zones at the RPM deposit. Click here

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) has received further strong results from the seismic survey completed late last year at its flagship high-grade Mt Alexander Project in the north-eastern Goldfields of WA. Click here

CardieX Ltd (ASX:CDX) is proposing a new initiative – to seek a secondary quotation of its fully paid ordinary shares on the US OTCQX Market. Click here

Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) has passed two milestones in the construction of the Abra Base Metals Mine in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia, completing the mine’s new airstrip and installing the primary jaw crusher. Click here

Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML) has applied for three uncontested 100 sub-block exploration permits (EPMs) in grazing country in the Boulia-Duchess area of northwest Queensland. Click here

Alice Queen Ltd (ASX:AQX)’s Dipole Dipole Induced Polarisation (DDIP) survey at Horn Island Gold Project in the Torres Strait, Queensland, indicates an open, large-scale chargeability anomaly (Jedha-1) with a strike length greater than 1.4 kilometres. Click here

Vango Mining Ltd (ASX:VAN) has secured the final drill results from an exploration campaign at its flagship Marymia Gold Project’s Pigeon open pit. Click here

Jindalee Resources Ltd (ASX:JRL) is trading higher after confirming the continuity of mineralisation beyond the measured resource at its McDermitt Lithium Project in Oregon, US, with an infill and extensional drilling program completed late last year returning broad mineralised intersections. Click here

Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) has extended gold mineralisation at the Dusk til Dawn prospect of its Yandal Project through a drilling program that is set to enhance a mineral resource update due next month. Click here

Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR) has started its ground campaign for VMS-style copper and zinc sulphides at the Gidgee North Project, one of the two Sandstone Projects in WA, with a fixed loop electromagnetic survey (FLEM). Click here

Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:PRU, TSX:PRU, OTC:PMNXF) has continued its West African exploration success with high-grade results recorded from the Yaouré Gold Mine in Côte d’Ivoire. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd has completed a capital raise of US$358,888,888 (about A$500.3 million) at a pre-money valuation of US$5 billion for the pioneering Decentralised Finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) company. Click here

